JD Vance Laughs Off Idea That Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Could Be Next White House Press Secretary

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Vice President JD Vance laughed off the notion that former Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo could be the next White House press secretary.

The Trump administration has yet to fill the role since Karoline Leavitt stepped down at the end of August. During the first official press briefing in over a month, Vance fielded questions from reporters.

“Maria Bartiromo just left Fox News. Is she going to be the next White House press secretary?” a Newsweek reporter asked.

The vice president genuinely laughed out loud. “I don’t know man,” he said. “No, I don’t think so.”

Vance said that he had just seen the announcement that the former “Mornings with Maria” host was ousted at Fox News after 12 years with the network.

“I love Maria. I think she’s an amazing person, an amazing talent,” he said. “I don’t get involved in the personal drama of media stations. In fact I’d like to invite Peter Doocy [Fox News correspondent] to come up here and answer a question about what happened to Maria.”

“I wish her all the best. She’s a very very dear friend. I haven’t even talked to her, so I don’t know the backstory about why she’s decided to leave Fox News,” he concluded.

Q: Maria Bartiromo just left Fox News. Is she going to be the next WH press secretary?



Vance: I don't know, man. Uh, no, I don't think so. pic.twitter.com/X80nTUdPsF — Acyn (@Acyn) September 3, 2026

Fox News Media said in a statement Thursday that Bartiromo would be out at the network effective immediately.

Status reported Thursday that Bartiromo told the White House that Fox Business higher-ups had instructed talent not to focus on President Donald Trump’s “delusional claims” during his July primetime address. According to the outlet, the disclosure put Bartiromo at odds with network leadership and ultimately led to her termination.

The reporter allegedly wanted to do a story regarding conspiracies tied to China and 2020 election voting, but was told by a Fox Business executive that the story couldn’t air.

Bartiromo will no longer host Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” which will become “Mornings with FOX Business” beginning Friday with rotating anchors.

The anchor had been with Fox Business Network for the past 12 and a half years, joining after two decades at CNBC.