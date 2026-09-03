Fox News Gives Terse Response to Report Tying Maria Bartiromo to White House Leak

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Fox News gave a terse response Thursday to a report that Maria Bartiromo was fired after sharing internal network guidance with the White House, telling TheWrap that her departure was a “business decision.”

“This was a business decision and the release speaks for itself,” a Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap Thursday.

Status reported Thursday that Bartiromo told the White House that Fox News higher-ups had instructed talent not to focus on President Donald Trump’s “delusional claims” during his July primetime address. According to the outlet, the disclosure put Bartiromo at odds with network leadership and ultimately led to her termination.

When asked by TheWrap whether Fox News was specifically denying Status’ report that Bartiromo shared the network’s internal guidance with the White House, the spokesperson pointed back to the statement provided to Status and declined to elaborate further.

Fox announced earlier Thursday that Bartiromo was leaving after 12-and-a-half years with the network. The company did not provide a reason for her departure at the time.

Effective immediately, Bartiromo will no longer host Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” which will become “Mornings with FOX Business” beginning Friday with rotating anchors.

“Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” will also be rebranded, while Jason Chaffetz will host Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend. A permanent host will be announced at a later date.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” Fox News Media said.

Bartiromo joined Fox Business Network in 2014 after two decades at CNBC, where she became one of the most recognizable figures in financial television. Her role at Fox eventually expanded beyond business coverage and into politics, particularly through “Sunday Morning Futures.”

The veteran anchor became a frequent interviewer of Trump and members of his administration. Her departure brings an abrupt end to a tenure that stretched across both Fox Business and Fox News and made her one of the company’s most prominent business and political interviewers.