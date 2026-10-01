Fox Business Lines Up New Weekday Programming Slate After Maria Bartiromo Exit

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Fox Business Network has set a new weekday programming lineup starting Monday, Oct. 12, just a month after longtime host Maria Bartiromo’s abrupt departure from the network in early September. Fellow Fox Business host Larry Kudlow has already been tapped to temporarily take over the open “Sunday Morning Futures” seat left by Bartiromo’s exit.

As part of its new programming slate, FBN intends to expand its “Big Money” franchise with the launch of “Big Money in the Morning,” which will be hosted by Dagen McDowell, Brian Brenberg and Taylor Riggs with “Barron’s” Josh Schafer. In conjunction with that move, McDowell and Brenberg’s “The Bottom Line” will conclude its 6 p.m. ET run. Encore episodes of “Kudlow” will fill the 6 p.m. slot in absence of “The Bottom Line.”

“Big Money in the Morning” will air weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

Additionally, “The Claman Countdown” host Liz Claman is set to launch a new Friday night program titled “Claman’s Power Players,” which will air Friday nights from 7-7:30 p.m. ET. The new show will see Claman speak with “industry titans, business leaders and creators” on what is projected to move Wall Street in the coming week. Claman will also continue to host her Fox News podcast, “Everybody Talks to Liz Claman.”

Cheryl Casone, Marcus Lemonis and Lou Basenese, meanwhile, have all been tapped to serve as new, rotating co-hosts alongside current host Jackie DeAngelis on “The Big Money Show,” which will continue airing from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

“We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming from a seasoned team of journalists, offering expert insight and analysis on the forces shaping the economy and driving business news,” Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said Thursday. “Fox Business remains committed to delivering compelling business news, market analysis, and conversation throughout the day, and these changes will further strengthen our weekday lineup.”

You can check out Fox Business’ new, full weekday programming lineup below.

5-6 a.m. — “FOX Weather AM”

6-9 a.m. — “Big Money in the Morning”

9 a.m.-12 p.m. — “Varney & Co.”

12-2 p.m. — “The Big Money Show”

2-3 p.m. — “Making Money with Charles Payne”

3-4 p.m. — “The Claman Countdown”

4-5 p.m. — “Kudlow”

5-6 p.m. — “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald”

6-7 p.m. — “Encore episodes of Kudlow”

Fridays, 7-7:30 p.m. — “Claman’s Power Players”

Fridays, 7:30-8 p.m. — “Barron’s Roundtable”

(All times in ET)