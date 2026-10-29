CNN, MS NOW and Politico Expand White House Lawsuit Over Continued Press Pool Ban

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CNN, MS NOW and Politico have expanded their lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration, alleging that the White House is continuing to shut their reporters out of presidential press pools even after a federal judge ordered their press credentials restored.

In an amended complaint filed Wednesday, the three news organizations accused the administration of retaliating against them over their coverage of Trump. CNN says it has been excluded from six scheduled Air Force One pool assignments since the president’s Sept. 18 ban, while Politico says it was blocked from two. MS NOW, meanwhile, has not participated in the secondary television pool since the ban took effect.