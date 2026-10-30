‘The Daily Show’ Rips Trump as an ‘Islamophobic Minion’ Over Abdul El-Sayed Comments

Jordan Klepper took Donald Trump and the GOP to task for their fearmongering ahead of the midterm elections, particularly over Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

During Thursday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” the comedian addressed the racist rhetoric fueled by the right in the days leading up to Election Day, including Trump’s refusal to say El-Sayed’s name correctly.

Getting into the Halloween spirit, Klepper, joined at the desk by a jack-o’-lantern and “Kimberly Guilfoyle’s cursed credit card statement,” poked fun at the GOP for warning of “nightmare” scenarios if Democrats ride a blue wave to victory this November.

“You know what? Maybe a believable scary story isn’t the GOP sweet spot,” Klepper said, teeing up his commentary on Republicans’ El-Sayed talking points. “But you know what always gives me the creeps? A scary monster. What do you guys got?”

The “Daily Show” editors then cut to conservative media figures saying El-Sayed’s name in an ominous tone. The show then played thunder and lightning sounds in response.

“No, no, no, no, stop. No, no, stop it with the lightning,” Klepper responded. “Look, I know their tone was scary, but that name wasn’t scary at all. It was just Muslim.”

As the “Daily Show” doubled down on the thunder and lightning sounds, Klepper declared once more: “No, no, no, no, no, no, we don’t do the lightning. Do not do a lightning crack for that. It’s not scary just because he’s Muslim. No, no, no werewolves either. Stop, I’m going to report these sound effects to HR. I am.”

He added: “Come on, Republicans. That name’s not scary no matter how you say it.”

Footage of Trump calling the candidate “Abdul baba, baba, bada, bah” then played, leaving Klepper briefly baffled.

“Abdul bada, bada, bada, bada, bada? He sounds like an Islamophobic minion,” Klepper quipped, referencing the small, yellow creatures featured in the “Despicable Me” franchise. “That’s despicable, you, sir. You!”

“OK, so the Senate candidate from Michigan is their new boogeyman. But it can’t just be that he’s Muslim,” he continued. “There has to be something else, right?”

Play video

U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) would appear to disagree, as footage showed him noting at a rally, “This character, Abdul El-Sayed, can be nowhere near Washington, DC. Do you think he understands that concept that our rights come from God Almighty? That Jesus came here for our salvation.”

Klepper quickly highlighted the hypocrisy of this statement, noting, “Whoa. Yes. And there is no better place to declare that only Christians should hold government office than at a rally for Hindu candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy.”

This jab prompted a big response from the “Daily Show” audience, as attendees erupted into laughter, cheers and applause.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.