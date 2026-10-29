‘Daily Show’ Jokes Trump Talks About Ass More Than Juvenile: ‘Seriously, We Clocked It’

“The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper joked Wednesday night that President Trump has spent more time “talking about ass” the last few weeks than rapper Juvenile does in his 1998 hit song, “Back That Azz Up.”

Trump has made headlines in recent weeks for his repeated, awestruck comments about Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s physique, including numerous observations about the Republican politician’s rear end. At a rally in Lubbock, Texas, Trump poked fun at the media’s fixation on his comments, sarcastically mocking them for consistently bringing his observations about Husted into the spotlight.

“Yeah, because you wouldn’t shut up about it!” Klepper told the president. “You’ve literally spent more time talking about ass than Juvenile does in the song ‘Back That Azz Up.’ Seriously, we clocked it. Sir, who is you playing with?”

“Honestly, I’ve never seen Trump as horny as he’s been these past few weeks,” Klepper remarked, before asking, “Is there anyone’s ass he won’t worship?” He got his answer in a different clip of Trump ribbing Republican Texas senate candidate Ken Paxton about his physique in comparison to Husted’s.

“Yeah! Take that, guy Trump is in Texas to support! ‘Oh, look at that flat tire. It’s like two uncooked English muffins!’” Klepper joked.

Later, the “Daily Show” host turned his attention to the Alaska senate race where Republican Dan Sullivan is currently trailing Democratic candidate Mary Peltola. This week, Trump took credit for the Department of Justice’s request that a federal judge block certification of this year’s Alaska senate race only if Sullivan, the Republican incumbent, loses.

“This is wild,” Klepper said in response to the move. “You can’t sue to block the Senate election before it happens. Are you pre-January 6ing this race? Picking a senator isn’t your job, President Trump! It belongs to the people of Alaska. By which I mean … lumberjacks on the run from the law and elderly passengers who missed their cruise ships.”

Trump, for his part, has pushed a conspiracy theory that the Democratic Party is intentionally trying to cheat to win the Alaskan senate race by purposefully elevating an Independent candidate with the same first and last name as Sullivan. While Klepper tried to mock Trump’s theory, he was shocked to the discover that The New York Times’ has reported the Democrats did, indeed, recruit another Dan Sullivan to run against the Republican incumbent this year.

“Holy s—t! It was the Democrats! That is dirty as f—k! That’s the kind of s—t that Mitch McConnell would come up with back before he was 90% minivan,” Klepper said. “Instead of devoting their energy to coming up with an effective platform that attracts voters, they said, ‘Let’s just scour the Arctic looking for Dans.’”