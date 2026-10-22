Jimmy Fallon Gets Big Crowd Reaction After Mocking Trump’s ‘Ass’ Comment About GOP Senator

Jimmy Fallon got a big reaction from his “Tonight Show” audience after mocking President Donald Trump for repeatedly complimenting Sen. Jon Husted’s backside at campaign rallies.

“Well, guys, the midterm elections are less than two weeks away,” Fallon kicked off his Wednesday night monologue. “Yeah. And last night President Trump held a rally in North Carolina, and he got a little off topic describing the physical appearance of Ohio Senator Jon Husted.”

The “Tonight Show” editors then cut to footage of the rally, where Trump could be seen telling the crowd that he was “studying” Husted’s body and praising his “ass.”

As the clip came to a close, Fallon appeared to stand in disbelief, allowing his studio audience to take a moment to process what they had just watched. Fallon made shocked faces as the audience members erupted into a mix of applause, groans and laughter.

Fallon then ripped a pointed jab directed at the president, noting, “Trump was like, ‘Welp, one poll just went up.” Fallon clearly used “poll” as a double entendre for Trump’s privates, while also poking fun at the president’s approval rating hitting a record low of 31%.

The “Tonight Show” crowd appeared to enjoy the NSFW zinger, however, with the crowd exploding into cheers as the house band played some encouraging music.

Fallon then threw out another crowd-pleasing dig, quipping, “Honestly, it’s nice to see that Trump can make men just as uncomfortable as women.” As his studio audience cheered, whistled and applauded at this comment, Fallon smiled and said, “Isn’t it nice? Equal opportunist.”

Fallon has certainly ramped up the digs at Trump heading into the midterm elections. The late night host, who tends to be less biting than his evening counterparts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, spent the week poking fun at the president, first lady Melania Trump and short-lived Press Secretary Katie Zacharia.

Play video

Watch Fallon’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.