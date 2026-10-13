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‘The Tonight Show’ Sees 34% Increase in 18-to-49 Demo | Exclusive

The NBC late night show starring Jimmy Fallon also has more than 127 million subscribers and followers

The Tonight Show
Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" (Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
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Over the first three weeks since the series’ return, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has seen a 34% increase in the 18-49 demographic compared with the same period last year, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Total viewership also increased 3% over the same three-week period.

That’s just counting linear and streaming viewership. On social media, “The Tonight Show” has grown to more than 127 million subscribers and followers. The series has generated more than 8 billion views across social media over the past 12 months. As such, “The Tonight Show” remains the No. 1 late-night talk show on social media.

“The Tonight Show” isn’t the only late-night series that’s seen a boost this fall. During the 2025-26 season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” averaged 2 million total viewers per week, making it the show’s most-watched season in eight years. When “Kimmel” returned this fall, it also delivered its strongest performance in the key adult demographic in four years.

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It’s not surprising that both Fallon and Kimmel would see a boost this season, considering that one of their biggest rivals is off the air. In May, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” came to an end after 11 seasons. As the three late-night shows airing in the 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time slot, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” were direct competitors. NBC’s other late-night talk show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” doesn’t fall into this category because it airs new episodes an hour later, at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT.

“The Tonight Show” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer. Showrunner Chris Miller also produces the series alongside Fallon and Gerard Bradford. New episodes air at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel send off "The Late Show"
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Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior reporter at TheWrap, covering the business and content of the creator ecosystem as well as streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the…

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