‘The Tonight Show’ Sees 34% Increase in 18-to-49 Demo | Exclusive

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Over the first three weeks since the series’ return, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has seen a 34% increase in the 18-49 demographic compared with the same period last year, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Total viewership also increased 3% over the same three-week period.

That’s just counting linear and streaming viewership. On social media, “The Tonight Show” has grown to more than 127 million subscribers and followers. The series has generated more than 8 billion views across social media over the past 12 months. As such, “The Tonight Show” remains the No. 1 late-night talk show on social media.

“The Tonight Show” isn’t the only late-night series that’s seen a boost this fall. During the 2025-26 season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” averaged 2 million total viewers per week, making it the show’s most-watched season in eight years. When “Kimmel” returned this fall, it also delivered its strongest performance in the key adult demographic in four years.