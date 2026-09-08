‘The Tonight Show’ Scores 4 More ‘Sunday Night Football’ Specials

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“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is once again embracing Sunday night football in a big way. Throughout the fall and winter, NBC will air four Sunday specials of the late night talk show that will air after “Sunday Night Football” game broadcasts and immediately after the local news.

The first Sunday edition of “The Tonight Show” will take place on Sept. 27 after the Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos game and will feature Sylvester Stallone and Luke Bryan. The other shows will take place after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears game on Nov. 8, after the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 15 and after the Sunday night NFL game on Jan. 10, 2027 (the teams in that matchup will be determined at a later date depending on how the season unfolds). Additional names and subsequent guests for Sunday night shows will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with NBC Sports again this year for these Sunday night episodes,” showrunner Chris Miller said on Tuesday. “In the past year we’ve earned over 900 million social views from our sports guests and coverage and are already on track to cross 1 billion views for this current year.”

“The Tonight Show” will also air a regularly scheduled episode on Wednesday following the season-opening NFL Kickoff game, which will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8:20 p.m. ET. That matchup will pit the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch from Super Bowl LX. Guests for the evening will include Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and a musical performance from Riley Green.

The NBC staple is the No.1 late night show on digital, boasting over 100 million followers and subscribers across social media. Additionally, the summer ratings for the series increased 18% in terms of total viewers compared to last summer, and digital views are up 15% this year. Taped in front of a live studio audience, “The Tonight Show” airs Mondays through Fridays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available to watch on demand on Peacock. The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels executive produces with Miller, Fallon and Gerard Bradford producing.