Trump Again Attacks Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Dummy, Low IQ Person’ for Russian Sanctions Question

President Donald Trump snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins again as she pressed him on why he waived Russian sanctions.

The White House correspondent asked if the waived sanctions were tied to the release of an American detained in Russia. Trump argued that easing sanctions was specifically part of smoothing over negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

“We were in the midst of negotiating (Hubbard’s release), and a lot of stupid people said, and people that don’t know how life works, they said, ‘Why aren’t you putting Russian sanctions,’ and all this, in the midst of a negotiation to try and get a long-term hostage back from Russia,” he said.

“So you did give something?” Collins pressed.

“You don’t know anything. You’re fake news CNN,” the president replied.

Later in the exchange, Collins asked specifically if the president lifted the sanctions in exchange for Hubbard’s release. Trump snapped at the CNN journalist, slewing more insults her way.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re a low-IQ person. You’re a dummy, and you work for CNN,” he said. “We’re getting him back because of me.”

President Trump is directly tying waiving Russian sanctions to the release of the freed American Stephen Hubbard, despite denying he gave anything to Putin. pic.twitter.com/TUxcvodPuF — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 21, 2026

This is the latest time Trump has insulted Collins for asking him direct questions on the press line. Following the White House’s ban of MS NOW, CNN and Politico, he told Collins she should not be in attendance.

Last month Trump publicly criticized Collins and the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, launching back-to-back attacks against female journalists on social media.

“Very dumb and unhappy Fake News CNN ‘reporter,’ Kaitlan Collins (really low ratings, also!), had a panel where discussions were all FICTION AND LIES,” Trump wrote in September. “You would think that CNN, which is suffering terribly in the TV Ratings, would get rid of their 3rd rate ‘anchors,’ and try to bring credibility back to their once storied network. It is fading FAST! See you all at the Republican National Convention tomorrow night!!!”

Trump has repeatedly mentioned that the anchor should “smile more.”

When the journalist won her award at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump later belittled Collins, saying she was undeserving of the honor.

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award,” he told the audience. “It was all about me. It’s a fake. She shouldn’t get the award. It was a fake, but I didn’t mind. I said, Kaitlan, congratulations. But it was fake. There’s no question about it. But she’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, Kaitlan, you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan. Just smile.”