Seth Meyers Baffled at Trump’s Continued Roast of Ken Paxton: ‘Are You Trying to Convince Him to Jump Off a Building?’

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President Trump has been doling out compliments about people’s butts left and right this week, but he’s still roasting Texas senate candidate Ken Paxton pretty thoroughly. At this point, it has Seth Meyers wondering what the president’s intention really is.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host first compared the closing messages from both Trump and former president Obama, as the men have been campaigning for their parties nationwide. Where Obama encouraged remembering values, Trump took time out of multiple rallies to praise the rear ends of Nicki Minaj and Jon Husted.