Seth Meyers Baffled at Trump’s Continued Roast of Ken Paxton: ‘Are You Trying to Convince Him to Jump Off a Building?’

President Trump has been doling out compliments about people’s butts left and right this week, but he’s still roasting Texas senate candidate Ken Paxton pretty thoroughly. At this point, it has Seth Meyers wondering what the president’s intention really is.
To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host first compared the closing messages from both Trump and former president Obama, as the men have been campaigning for their parties nationwide. Where Obama encouraged remembering values, Trump took time out of multiple rallies to praise the rear ends of Nicki Minaj and Jon Husted.
“Now that Trump is in such a complimentary mood, maybe he’ll change his mind on Paxton,” Meyers suggested. “After all, he was right next to Paxton in Texas when he made his glowing comments about Husted. Maybe he’ll do Paxton a solid and throw him in there just to make him feel good.”
The late night host threw out the option because, at most campaign stops for Paxton, Trump has roasted how the man speaks and dresses. And, on Tuesday, the president stayed true to form.
“Maybe I should do that with Ken Paxton, but I’m not sure your body is going to qualify,” Trump said.
“What the hell is going on? Are you trying to get this guy elected, or are you trying to convince him to jump off a building?!” Meyers bellowed. “You’re supposed to be his hype man, not the mom from ‘Carrie!’”
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.