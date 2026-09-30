Rachel Maddow Says Trump Is ‘About to Learn a Very Hard Lesson’ When Dems Re-Take Control of Congress

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Current polling favors Democrats re-taking control of congress come November’s midterm elections and, if and when that happens, Rachel Maddow is predicting a “very hard lesson” for President Trump.

The MS NOW host explained her thinking during her appearance on “Late Night” on Tuesday, as she and host Seth Meyers marveled at the president refusing to get out of the way to help Republicans up for reelection. Both noted that it’s not uncommon for midterms to swing to the opposite party of who’s in charge, and usually, the president will step back to help his own party. Instead, Trump is begging voters to pretend it’s him on the ballot.

In Maddow’s eyes, that’s because the president is “an authoritarian guy,” and in every authoritarian government, “the one thing they’ve all got in common is that the rest of the government doesn’t matter.”

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“There’s all these things that are important about the government, and the military, and the way that we run,” Maddow explained. “But we run as a country that he doesn’t care about because it’s not him controlling them, and so he thinks it’s irrelevant. And he’s about to learn a very hard lesson in that regard once the Democrats take Congress back.”

She further pointed out that the Trump administration hasn’t passed any actual legislation in awhile, despite controlling both the house and the senate.

“They haven’t passed legislation in a very, very long time because he’s not interested in that because it’s not about him,” Maddow said.

You can watch Rachel Maddow’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.