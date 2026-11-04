Trump Crashes Out Over Fox News’ Pre-Election Results Coverage, Singles Out ‘Dumb’ Jessica Tarlov

Donald Trump tore into Fox News’ pre-election results coverage, taking particular umbrage with political analyst Jessica Tarlov, whom he called a “loser.”

The president took to Truth Social late Tuesday afternoon, where he confirmed that he was watching Fox News for its election day coverage. However, Trump soon made it clear that he was unhappy with the content, blasting the channel and its on-camera contributors in the process.

“Watching the Pre-Election Results on Fox News, but I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov’s voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it’s the voice that gets me,” he wrote. “Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I’ll be back later!”

An hour later, Trump circled back to Fox News, offering up more criticism for the conservative news network.

“The Fox News Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask,” Trump wrote in a follow-up post. “Every question is a hit job, and every answer is ‘BULLS–T!’ This has been going on for years.”

Trump didn’t stop there, as he posted a third tirade on Truth Social less than an hour later.

“Fox News Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats,” he bemoaned. “All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been.”

He added: “The new CNN Poll stated that ‘TRUMP’ is at 99% among Republicans and, among Republican Presidents, ‘TRUMP’ is at 53%, compared to Ronald Reagan at 18%, and Abraham Lincoln at 8%! Fox knows this, and so does everyone else!”

As Trump continued, he accused Fox News’ parent company of ” spending so much money donating to the Worst of the Worst,” including “Hakeem Jeffries, Jamie Raskin, Ted Lieu, Pete Aguilar, the California Dumocratic Party,” among others.

“No wonder Fox News Ratings are collapsing, and they’re going to go down a lot further,” he concluded. “They’re way down, not because of me, but because they are AGAINST me! This happened once before, and Fox almost collapsed. It’s happening again!”

A representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

This is not the first time that Trump has voiced his frustrations with Fox News this fall. In September, the president called out the news network for allegedly spotlighting Democrats, like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), over “REAL Patriots.”

“Why does Fox News always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, [Democratic political consultant] Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?” Trump wrote at the time. “I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans.”

“This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox!” he continued. “They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It’s truly amazing that I won all three Elections. The opposition is enormous, but the fight goes on!”

Then, in October, Trump slammed Fox News again. This time accusing the network of not covering his rally in Vandalia, Ohio.

“Sad to see that Fox & Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) Rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the start of October. “They were all sold out, with thousands of people trying to get in, and are absolutely phenomenal, better than ever! It’s the old undercurrent at Fox News! Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like ‘crazy!’ Our people want to see our Rallies, and reports on our Rallies, on Fox News, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now!).”

Trump once again zeroed in on Tarlov, calling her “stupid” and slamming the network for having her “forced down MAGA’S throats.”

That same month, Trump accused Fox News of “trying too hard to be politically correct” in a separate Truth Social tirade.

“Fox spends more time defending Dumocrats, and putting on their views versus their Republican opponent, than at any time in the History of FoxNews [sic],” he wrote. “It’s ridiculous! FoxNews is trying too hard to be Politically Correct! Watch my big Kansas Rally today on RSBN. Great early coverage!”

Amid Trump’s repeated criticism, it was revealed that Fox News lost more than a quarter of its audience in October compared with a year earlier.