Donald Trump Slams Fox News for Spotlighting Democrats Over ‘REAL Patriots’

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President Trump went on an anti-Fox News rant Wednesday on Truth Social, accusing the network of focusing more on Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) than “REAL Patriots.”

“Why does FoxNews [sic] always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, [Democratic political consultant] Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?” Trump wrote, adding, “I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans.”

“This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox!” Trump continued. “They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It’s truly amazing that I won all three Elections. The opposition is enormous, but the fight goes on!”

In a separate post, the president argued, “Our Nation is doing really well, in many ways, better than ever before, but the Public just doesn’t know how well we’re doing. The Fake News Media refuses to disseminate our Record Setting Numbers, so I’m doing the best I can to do it myself!”

Tarlov is, notably, a rotating co-host of Fox’s political talk show “The Five.”

Trump’s latest outburst comes just days after the president was forced by a federal judge to let CNN, Politico and MS NOW back into the White House. The judge in question blocked Trump’s attempt to ban the three news outlets over their alleged “fake news” reporting about him and his administration.

In recent days, Trump has also come under fire from members of the media over taxpayer-funded political ads that his administration has debuted. In them, the president tells viewers that he will, with voters’ help, “demolish the Deep State,” “expel the warmongers from our government” and “cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists.”

The ads end with the disclaimer that they were “paid for by the U.S. government.” “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed the ads Monday.

“This is socialism, by the way,” Scarborough said. “A centralized state taking over companies, taking over corporations, running strongman ads on TV channels, seizing money from taxpayers, your constituents? Come on!”