‘Daily Show’ Clowns Trump’s Startled Reaction to Planned Flyover: ‘Not a Good Omen’

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“The Daily Show” clowned President Trump’s startled reaction to a planned flyover of B-1 bombers, joking that it was “not a good omen” for his negotiations this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi arrived in Washington, D.C. this week for his first state visit to the United States in over 10 years. To commemorate the occasion, Trump and his presidential detail arrived at the runway to welcome Xi right after he walked off his plane. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic was impressed by the gesture.

“Trump picked him up at the airport? Okay. That is friendship,” the “Daily Show” comedian joked. Lydic went on to note that the Trump administration planned a flyover of B-1 bombers as part of his airport pickup of the Chinese president. Unfortunately, Trump was caught visibly wincing when the jets flew over him and Xi, while the latter remained unfazed.

“Oh my God, that is so embarrassing! Why did you wince like that? You are the one who ordered the flyover!” Lydic said in response, adding, “It’s like when a baby farts so loud that it scares itself.”

You can watch Lydic’s full “Daily Show” monologue below.

Lydic continued to mock Trump for his reaction to the flyover, accusing him of failing to get Xi’s state visit off on the right foot.

“This was not a good omen for negotiations with China. There are major issues at stake: trade, AI, the war with Iran,” she observed. “Now, President Xi knows all he has to do to rattle Trump is drop a book on the floor.”

During a press conference Thursday in Washington, Xi announced that, as a gesture of goodwill, two giant pandas would be arriving in the U.S. soon from China. Lydic, for her part, sarcastically celebrated the gesture.

“Hell yeah! We got pandas!” the “Daily Show” comedian said. “Sure, China’s pushing us out of the Pacific, seizing the global economy, reducing us to a second-rate power, but pandas! Whoo!”

Later, Lydic welcomed “Daily Show” correspondent and frequent guest host Jordan Klepper to check in on how Xi’s visit to the U.S. has been going. As usual, Klepper looked for the bright side.

“The leader of China was greeted by an old man scared of loud noises then driven past a drained Reflecting Pool into the half-demolished ruins of the White House,” Klepper recapped. “It’s an utter humiliation for America, so it’s going exactly as planned, and once again, President Trump is a genius!”