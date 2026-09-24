Jimmy Fallon Jokingly Accuses Trump of ‘Sucking Up’ to Chinese President: ‘It’s Now Called the Xi Kennedy Center’

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“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon jokingly accused President Trump of sucking up to Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, remarking that Trump is even going to rename the Kennedy Center after the latter man.

“Today, President Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington for a two-day state visit,” Fallon noted at the top of his Wednesday night monologue, joking, “I’m not saying Trump is sucking up to him, but it’s now called the Xi Kennedy Center.”

“I’m happy to report that both leaders have reached a big agreement. They decided to go as Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce] for their couple’s Halloween costume. That’s a big deal,” Fallon added. The “Tonight Show” host went on to note that President Xi’s visit this week marks his first trip to Washington, D.C. in a decade.

“President Xi hasn’t been to America in ten years,” Fallon told his “Tonight Show” viewers. “He showed up today and was like, ‘Is it just me or didn’t there used to be more White House? Reflecting Pool’s green, I remember that.’”

You can check out Fallon’s full Thursday night “Tonight Show” monologue yourself in the video below.

Later, Fallon threw another jab at Trump, this time aimed at the tensions that remain between the U.S. and Iran as the military conflict between the two countries continues.

“The U.N. General Assembly is in session, and today, the President of Iran delivered an address. Iran’s president responded to Trump’s threats by saying, ‘We will never bow our head or bend at the knee,’” Fallon said, before remarking, “Trump’s like, ‘And I’ll never do that because it’s physically impossible.’”

Elsewhere in his Thursday night monologue, Fallon found time for a lighthearted joke about Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has introduced a Senate bill designed to ban people from developing Artificial Superintelligence.

“Keep in mind: Bernie introduced the same bill when they invented the lightbulb,” Fallon jested.