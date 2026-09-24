‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Trump’s Press Ban a ‘Complete Self-Own’

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The Trump administration is once again facing legal issues, after a judge overturned the president’s ban of CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House overnight. It’s not surprising to “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who noted on Thursday that the overturn was predictable, and the whole situation was “a complete self-own” by Trump.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed how, despite the judge’s ruling, journalists from the barred outlets still weren’t let in this morning. The women questioned the timing of Trump’s ban, suggesting once again that it’s all a distraction from something else. But this particular move confused them.

“This was a complete self-own by Donald Trump,” Farah Griffin said. “Donald Trump needs the media to thrive, to survive, and to get his message out there. And first and foremost, we all knew this was going to be overturned. There was the precedent from when Jim Acosta’s credentials were revoked, and the judge ruled in his favor.”

“But also, Donald Trump is dependent on the media covering him, and it’s happening in a very consequential week,” she continued. “He’s for months been planning for this President Xi visit yesterday. You have the Chinese president come to the White House, there’s no pool footage. There’s no American media covering that arrival, covering what’s happening in those discussions.”

Farah Griffin added that she did think, eventually, Trump would reverse course on his own, realizing he’s “codependent and needs the media.” But, she argued, it needs to happen sooner than later. Host Sunny Hostin agreed.

“He loves being covered. He loves being on television,” Hostin said. “And a lot of times, it’s reported and recorded that he lies to the American people through the use of media. And so, I wonder if you take that oxygen away from him, and stop covering him, what is he going to do? He’d probably beg the press to come back.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.