‘The View’ Hosts Laugh at Trump’s Suggestion to Rename AI: ‘Super Intelligence Was Not in the Room With Us’

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President Trump continued with his penchant for trying to rename things this week, this time suggesting that AI should be renamed to “Super Intelligence.” That only made the hosts of “The View” laugh on Wednesday though, joking that “super intelligence was not in the room with us.”

Speaking to world leaders at the U.N. Assembly on Tuesday, the president noted that “The United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control for the artificial intelligence.” He then immediately tacked on that, going forward, AI would go from meaning “Artificial intelligence” to being called “super intelligence.”

“Wait, wait. So he wants to change the name of AI, because AI is too scary. So let’s change Trump to Obama,” host Joy Behar immediately joked, earning a cheer from the audience.

“The super intelligence was not in the room with us,” Alyssa Farah Griffin added with a laugh. “And I was waiting for it.”

For host Sara Haines, Trump’s comments on AI were actually the “most alarming” pieces of his entire address. According to the ABC host, the president “cannot grasp” how imminently dangerous AI is.

“He’s not just renaming it; he’s completely looking aside,” she said. “And the interesting thing is that I just spoke the other day about how the Pentagon is not caught up in their computer systems to battle the very AI we’ve built.”

“And right now, Anthropic reported they had disrupted a Chinese government operation using AI to investigate religious leaders and diaspora communities here in the U.S. So we’re talking about a foreign government using American technology to come and infiltrate and gain information that’s private in our country.”

Haines argued that that is what Trump should be concerned with when meeting world leaders.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.