‘The View’: Ana Navarro Calls Mitch McConnell’s Return to Work ‘Elder Abuse’

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Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) returned to work this week, but the hosts of “The View” weren’t exactly pleased about it. On Friday’s episode of the ABC talk show, host Ana Navarro called it “elder abuse.”

McConnell has been absent from Capitol Hill for three months now, dealing with health issues that landed him in the hospital. Upon his return, video went viral of a Senate committee hearing vote, in which McConnell seemingly had to be corrected by his colleagues to vote in line with Republicans. So, “The View” raised the question of whether he’s fit to serve at this point.

“I have had issues with this for some time. I don’t think that lawmakers should basically be in office until they leave this earth,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued.

MCCONNELL STRUGGLES TO VOTE IN COMMITTEE MEETING? After returning to the Senate following a three-month absence amid questions about his health, The View’ co-hosts react to Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to struggle during a vote at a committee hearing this week. pic.twitter.com/fnHJ26geVJ — The View (@TheView) September 18, 2026

Her colleagues agreed, and Navarro took particular umbrage with the fact that McConnell has been struggling for awhile specifically in front of cameras.

“This is not the first time, it’s not the second time, I’ve lost count of the amount of times that we’ve seen him freeze, that we’ve read about him falling and hurting himself, that we’ve read about him being hospitalized,” she lamented.

“And then you look at these images of him being wheeled from his house into the Senate, it’s elder abuse!” Navarro continued.

When Joy Behar then questioned why McConnell doesn’t just retire early, Sara Haines explained that Republicans need his vote still.

“This is part of the tribal partisanship that is dividing this country. There’s a reason that people are identifying more than ever as independents,” Haines said. “It’s almost double the identifier in each party, and that’s because right now, where’s their humanity? Where are the people that love this person? Where are the colleagues around him that love this person? Where’s the dignity in this?”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.