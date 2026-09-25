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Jimmy Kimmel Jokes CNN Embarrassed Trump in Front of President Xi: ‘Just Inconsiderate’

“They’re like Trump and a beauty pageant dressing room: They’re going in anyway,” the late night host says of MS NOW, CNN and Politico’s restored White House access

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Sept. 24, 2026 edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Sept. 24, 2026 edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
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Jimmy Kimmel jokingly accused MS NOW, CNN and Politico of embarrassing President Trump in front of Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, calling their restored access to the White House “just inconsiderate.”

Last Friday, Trump announced he was banning the three news organizations from the White House for publishing “fake news” about him and his administration. In response, the outlets filed a joint lawsuit against the Trump admin. On Thursday, a federal judge responded by temporarily blocking Trump’s press ban.

“They’re back whether the president wants them or not, and he does not,” Kimmel said. “The only thing more unwelcome in the Oval Office is a salad. They’re like Trump and a beauty pageant dressing room: They’re going in anyway. They will not be stopped.”

“The worst part is: This happened with the Chinese president in town,” Kimmel added. “They embarrassed him in front of another authoritarian leader, which is just inconsiderate, if you ask me.”

The comedian went on to clown Trump for his behavior toward President Xi, whose visit to Washington, D.C., this week marked his first trip to the U.S. capitol in 10 years.

“My nine-year-old had a friend over the house for the first time this weekend, and he wanted to show him all his stuff, his Lego, his video games, his bunk beds, everything. This is exactly what Trump did today,” Kimmel said Thursday. “He dragged President Xi around the house, showing him all the insane gold paint he put on the walls. He showed him his half-built ballroom.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host later advised the Chinese president against the planned gesture of goodwill toward the U.S. that he announced this week.

“Today, Xi announced that, as a gesture of goodwill, he would be sending two giant pandas to the United States, which is a very bad idea,” Kimmel noted. “If they send Trump pandas, he’s definitely going to eat them.”

In a nod to the recent controversies surrounding Trump’s bond with his executive assistant Natalie Harp, Kimmel’s monologue was subsequently interrupted by his own blonde-haired “assistant,” Natalie, who called the ABC host her “guardian” and “protector.” When Kimmel tried to have her escorted backstage, she passionately assured him, “I am not a backstage girl!”

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Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

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