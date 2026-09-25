Seth Meyers Suspects Trump Is ‘Secretly Thrilled’ by Judge Overturning His Press Ban

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A judge overturned President Trump’s ban of CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House on Thursday and, though the reporters were still denied access on Thursday morning, Seth Meyers has a hunch that Trump is “secretly thrilled” about the decision.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, the NBC host noted that the president’s ban was overturned, because it was done without “constitutionally adequate due process.” After joking that Trump likely couldn’t even say “constitutionally adequate due process” — and in fact, might actually resign if someone put those words on his teleprompter — Meyers added that Trump is probably happy about the call.

“Now, Trump will pretend to be upset by this ruling, but I bet he’s secretly thrilled to have the cameras back because while they were gone, right-wing TV outlets tried to pick up the slack, but they were missing some crucial equipment,” Meyers explained.

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At that, a clip from a White House ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week began playing — one that went viral, because not one word Trump said could be heard, because there were no microphones set up by press. That said, Meyers did offer a rare bit of praise for the president in this case.

“Seriously, though, I rarely give Trump compliments on this show, but I have to say, best speech he’s ever given,” Meyers joked. “I mean, that’s how it should sound when he does his next State of the Union address.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.