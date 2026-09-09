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Jon Stewart Blames Natalie Harp for Trump’s ‘Warped Reality’: ‘This Is Unbelievable’

“She is the filter to all of the information that is directly fed into Donald Trump’s psyche,” the comedian adds

Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart hosts the Sept. 8 episode of "The Daily Show" (Photo credit: Comedy Central/YouTube)
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Jon Stewart returned from his summer break Tuesday evening and made sure to zero in on Natalie Harp’s bond with President Donald Trump during his first monologue back.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” Stewart took aim at Trump’s “warped reality” on a number of headline-making issues, laying the blame at his devoted executive assistant.

“I have to say … fighting his reality distortion field is slowly killing us all,” Stewart said. “[It] is rusting us out from the inside like that poor battleship. Maybe living in it is better. Maybe it’s just better to be the guy in ‘The Matrix’ going, ‘I don’t know, blue pill’s not so bad. Reality has steak in that one.’ But I know too much. How do I even get there? Who would even give me the blue pill?”

At this moment, “The Daily Show” editors cut to news coverage about Harp, describing her as a devoted aide following the president around and feeding him “a steady stream of positive news stories.”

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“Yes, Donald Trump has an individual whose whole job is to reinforce his warped reality,” Stewart said. “And if you think you might go into that field and were wondering what kind of qualifications you might need, buckle up.”

As the news coverage summary played on, Harp’s determination to stay close to Trump at all times was called out, including one letter line that read: “I never want to bring you anything but joy.”

“For the sake of my own sanity, I’m going to pretend that’s referring to the dishwashing liquid,” Stewart quipped. “This is unbelievable. The outside world is somehow fed into this woman, a single conduit, and from there, she is the filter to all of the information that is directly fed into Donald Trump’s psyche.”

He added: “And by the way, Natalie Harp had repeatedly declined to get security clearances. Can we even trust her?”

For Stewart’s full commentary, watch his “Daily Show” monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

President Donald Trump attends of the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC before an active shooter incident rescheduled the event to July 24. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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