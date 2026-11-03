‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Side-Eyes Her Voting Location for Having Zero Functional Ballot Machines

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“The View” host Sunny Hostin cast her midterm vote early on Tuesday morning but, according to the ABC host, her polling location didn’t have a single working ballot machine — and she was a bit skeptical about that.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women all agreed how thrilled they were that election day is finally here, if only so they can stop seeing all the campaign ads and discourse. But, they also worried for what’s to come if and when a projected blue wave really does happen, and the president starts trying to challenge results. Hostin was already suspicious, considering her own experience.