‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Side-Eyes Her Voting Location for Having Zero Functional Ballot Machines

“The View” host Sunny Hostin cast her midterm vote early on Tuesday morning but, according to the ABC host, her polling location didn’t have a single working ballot machine — and she was a bit skeptical about that.
To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women all agreed how thrilled they were that election day is finally here, if only so they can stop seeing all the campaign ads and discourse. But, they also worried for what’s to come if and when a projected blue wave really does happen, and the president starts trying to challenge results. Hostin was already suspicious, considering her own experience.
“I live in Westchester County, and I tried to vote very early this morning before 7 a.m.,” she explained. “And I got there, and I filled out my my ballot, and I took it back to go to the ballot machine, and I was told to fold my ballot and put it into an orange bag, because that voting machine wasn’t working.”
According to the ABC host, she immediately inquired about every other machine in the room, “and apparently, none of them were working.”
Host Alyssa Farah Griffin qas quick to chime in and note that it was a countywide problem that outlets were widely reporting on all morning. According to those reports, the issue stemmed from the thickness of paper ballots, but the Westchester County Board of Elections is reassuring voters that every ballot cast will still be counted.
“Honestly, the ballot felt like every ballot that I’ve cast in the past 20 years in Westchester,” Hostin said skeptically.
Still, Farah Griffin stressed that voters should trust the processes that are in place, because they will work, and Whoopi Goldberg offered another alternative.
“The thing that you can do, because every town has their board of electors, is you can walk your ballot over there, and they have to take it from you, and they have to count it,” she said to aggressive agreement from Hostin.
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.