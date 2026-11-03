‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Genuinely Impressed by Alyssa Farah Griffin Dig Comparing Trump to MLK

More often than not, a quick punchline on “The View” will earn a chuckle, or an eye roll, or a straight cut to commercial from Whoopi Goldberg. But on Tuesday morning the ABC moderator appeared genuinely impressed by a dig from Alyssa Farah Griffin, comparing the president to Martin Luther King Jr.
The moment came during the first Hot Topics discussion of the day, as the women discussed Trump’s closing message to midterm voters at a rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. During the event, he once again bragged about renovating the body of water, and floated the idea of naming it for himself, before immediately begging press not to report that he said that.
“So MLK gave us ‘I Have a Dream,’ he gave us ‘I cleaned the pool,’” Farah Griffin quipped. “Like, just the juxtaposition of being in front of the Lincoln Memorial –“
“Well done!” Goldberg cut in to praise, clapping her hands. “Well done!”
Farah Griffin accepted the compliment, but she also wasn’t done roasting Trump’s speech and the other “bangers” he dropped in it.
“‘I have kept far more promises than I made.’ That’s not possible!” Farah Griffin reminded with a laugh. “That doesn’t even makes sense. And we did play it in the clip, but I just want to reiterate this poetry: ‘Like the human being, grass has a life also.’ What are we even doing?”
For her part, Goldberg was just baffled that Trump chose to focus on his renovations for his final message, considering the stakes of the midterms for his party.
“I just want to make sure that I understand. Yesterday was the last time he should have been making, you know, a push for the candidates,” she marveled. “And instead, he was talking about the pool? That he messed up?”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.