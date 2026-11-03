‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Genuinely Impressed by Alyssa Farah Griffin Dig Comparing Trump to MLK

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More often than not, a quick punchline on “The View” will earn a chuckle, or an eye roll, or a straight cut to commercial from Whoopi Goldberg. But on Tuesday morning the ABC moderator appeared genuinely impressed by a dig from Alyssa Farah Griffin, comparing the president to Martin Luther King Jr.

The moment came during the first Hot Topics discussion of the day, as the women discussed Trump’s closing message to midterm voters at a rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. During the event, he once again bragged about renovating the body of water, and floated the idea of naming it for himself, before immediately begging press not to report that he said that.