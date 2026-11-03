Mike Lawler Campaign Bans Bloomberg Reporters From Election Night Event

Rep. Mike Lawler’s campaign has barred Bloomberg reporters from its Election Night event Tuesday, warning that journalists who attempt to attend will be treated as trespassers after the news organization reported on a lawsuit alleging unpaid wages and discrimination involving political canvassers.

The decision escalates a dispute between the New York Republican’s campaign and the outlet over its coverage of the lawsuit, extending the confrontation to reporters’ access on Election Day. The campaign has demanded a retraction and apology, accusing Bloomberg of publishing the allegations without allowing sufficient time for a response.

Semafor media editor Max Tani first reported Monday night that the campaign was “revoking all RSVPs and press credentials for Bloomberg reporters.” The campaign also warned that any Bloomberg journalist who attempted to attend would be “treated as a trespasser.”

The dispute stems from a Bloomberg Law report about 12 political canvassers who filed a federal lawsuit Friday alleging they were underpaid and mistreated while working on the congressional race. The workers claim they were promised weekly salaries ranging from $1,200 to $3,000, along with housing and travel expenses, but were instead paid as little as $1 per door knocked and fired after complaining about working conditions and discrimination.

Lawler’s campaign has denied employing or paying the canvassers, saying they worked for subcontractors of America PAC, an outside super PAC. In a statement issued Monday, the campaign said Bloomberg requested comment at 1:04 p.m. and published roughly 20 minutes later. It said campaign officials responded at 1:24 p.m. and again at 1:43 p.m., requesting a conversation with the reporter and an editor.

“Twenty minutes to answer a 53-page lawsuit we had never seen, about people we never hired, is not journalism,” campaign manager Ciro Riccardi said.

Riccardi also responded publicly to Tani’s reporting on X, saying requests for exemptions from the press ban would be answered “promptly, after the event.” When contacted by TheWrap on Tuesday, Riccardi referred to that post and the campaign’s earlier statement.

A Bloomberg News spokesperson declined to comment to TheWrap.

Lawler, who represents New York’s 17th Congressional District, faces Democrat Cait Conley in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The allegations in the underlying lawsuit remain contested and have not been adjudicated.