Jimmy Kimmel Tells Trump Exactly How the Blue Tsunami Took Shape: ‘His Priorities Are Insane’

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Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the midterm elections’ Blue Tsunami as it was unfolding on Tuesday night, proudly explaining to President Donald Trump exactly why things didn’t go his way.

“After all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s ass, Jon Husted’s ass, the only ass on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” Kimmel said atop his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue. “The Democrats took so many seats, JD Vance can’t even find one to have sex with him tonight.”