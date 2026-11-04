Bill de Blasio Torches Fox News Panel After MAGA Bloodbath: ‘You’re Missing the Plot’

Bill de Blasio torched the Fox News election panel straight to their faces on Tuesday night as Republicans collected one midterm loss after the next.

The former mayor of New York City sat on the Fox News midterm election night panel. But as the “blue tsunami” continued to wash over the GOP and Democrats flipped both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the politician criticized the conservative news network for “missing the plot” in its coverage of President Trump, the Iran War and more.

“I’ve been on many Fox programs. I respect this network, but I’ve got to tell you guys you’re missing the plot,” he said. “The American people are looking at a war they do not believe in and they did not authorize, they are looking at prices that are making it impossible for middle class people, let alone working class people, to live, they are losing their healthcare.

“It’s not about Medicare for all, some of us believe that would be a good policy, it’s not going to happen tomorrow. Right now people can’t get the healthcare they need.”

He added: “So this is what’s happening and the Republican party had an opportunity to speak to it, the Congress had an opportunity to legislate, they did not do it in this last year. So I think Republicans in Florida – there are plenty of Republicans tonight who said ‘I’m not getting what I expected from this president.’”

The reality check was clearly noticed by President Trump, who was tuning in to Fox News coverage of the midterms. It did not take long for him to turn to Truth Social to go after the former NYC mayor.

“Why does Fox News have Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in the History of New York City, on air, ranting and raving like a Lunatic,” Trump wrote. “He left the City in disgrace, and the damage he caused was incalculable — It has never been the same, and now he’s telling us how to run America. FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse.”