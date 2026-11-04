‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says JD Vance’s 2028 Chances ‘Just Went Down the Toilet’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Following the dominance of Democrats in Tuesday night’s midterms, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin has a prediction for 2028: JD Vance’s chances at becoming president are no more.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts celebrated the “Blue Tsunami” that saw Democrats take control of both the House and the Senate, with Joy Behar joking that the president “can look at every Republican ass as they walk out the door.” For Sunny Hostin, it felt “like Christmas morning.” Farah Griffin celebrated as well, but immediately called out the message that was sent by voters.