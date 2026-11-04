‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says JD Vance’s 2028 Chances ‘Just Went Down the Toilet’

Following the dominance of Democrats in Tuesday night’s midterms, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin has a prediction for 2028: JD Vance’s chances at becoming president are no more.
To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts celebrated the “Blue Tsunami” that saw Democrats take control of both the House and the Senate, with Joy Behar joking that the president “can look at every Republican ass as they walk out the door.” For Sunny Hostin, it felt “like Christmas morning.” Farah Griffin celebrated as well, but immediately called out the message that was sent by voters.
“I mean, this is a total and complete repudiation of Donald Trump’s presidency, and I want to say this is the beginning of the end of the MAGA movement,” she said.
Farah Griffin added that, as a Republican herself, she’s ready to see new leadership in the party, and stressed that it definitely won’t be the people they originally thought it could be.
“J.D. Vance, your [2028] shots just went down the toilet,” she said bluntly. “Marco Rubio, it’s going to look real rough for you. We are going to be looking beyond this MAGA movement because it failed us and it turned the deepest red pockets of the country blue for the first time in like more of our lifetimes. It is absolutely wild.”
Indeed, longtime Republican strongholds voted blue on Tuesday night, including even Texas. The state saw a Democratic senator and governor elected.
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.