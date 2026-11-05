‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips JD Vance for Writing Social Media Post About Midterms Like a ‘Cable News Pundit’

Vice President JD Vance offered a lengthy social media post to voters on Wednesday morning detailing “the real reason” Republicans suffered such crippling losses in Tuesday’s midterms, but “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin was unimpressed. According to the ABC host, Vance shouldn’t have written it “like he’s a cable news pundit.”
In the post, Vance pointed to four core reasons for the Republicans’ sweeping losses nationwide: the war in Iran, cost of living and inflation, Israel and not putting America first. He also cited data he was given by pollsters on the inside, and how Republicans reacted.
“He’s writing it like he’s a cable news pundit analyzing from the outside,” Farah Griffin lamented. “You are the sitting vice president. You are the number two policymaker, and you led negotiations on the war in Iran! Remember that terrible MOU, that memorandum of understanding that fell apart? You own the war in Iran.”
That said, while Farah Griffin agreed that the war in Iran was a contributing factor to Democrat victories, she also noted that Vance’s post is “missing the mark” on several other factors.
“When you look at the map from Tuesday night, when you see deep ruby red parts of the country going blue, that is tariffs,” she said. “I know it’s not a sexy topic, but when agricultural, rural communities are flipping from Republicans to Dems, it’s tariffs.”
“It’s also ICE enforcement,” Farah Griffin continued. “Nobody wanted to see people rounded up in streets, the White House bragging about it on social media. They wanted a secure border, they didn’t want that. And then finally, corruption. This is the number two issue. The swamp is getting swampier. Donald Trump and his friends are getting richer, and we all have less money.”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.