‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips JD Vance for Writing Social Media Post About Midterms Like a ‘Cable News Pundit’

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Vice President JD Vance offered a lengthy social media post to voters on Wednesday morning detailing “the real reason” Republicans suffered such crippling losses in Tuesday’s midterms, but “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin was unimpressed. According to the ABC host, Vance shouldn’t have written it “like he’s a cable news pundit.”

In the post, Vance pointed to four core reasons for the Republicans’ sweeping losses nationwide: the war in Iran, cost of living and inflation, Israel and not putting America first. He also cited data he was given by pollsters on the inside, and how Republicans reacted.