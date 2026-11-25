The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade has been postponed until Saturday due to storms.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration. Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28,” Macy’s said in a statement via NBC News. “Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30a.m. on Saturday. Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 28,” an NBC spokesperson added in another statement. “More details to follow. In addition, NBC will telecast the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones.”

Weather was being monitored in the lead-up to the parade and their rules prohibit the massive balloons from flying in the city if sustained winds surpass 23 mph or if gusts hit 34 mph or more. That’s looking to be the case on Thanksgiving Day which lead to the decision to delay until Saturday morning.

With this year’s parade being the 100th outing, there were even grander plans including the long list of musical performances scheduled. Those confirmed to perform – before the delay – include: Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, Melissa Joan Hart, Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete.

There will also be a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Megan Hilty during the three and a half hour parade.