HBO Max has one of the best film libraries out there. And if you’re trying to figure out what to watch on HBO Max, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies available to stream on Max right now, from comedies to blockbusters to rom-coms to Oscar-winning dramas and beyond. Since first launching in 2020, HBO Max quickly solidified itself as lowkey one of the best streaming services around, with a robust library of some genuinely great movies past and present to choose from. It’s a true bounty of choice with plenty of older films alongside bona fide new releases.

Take a look at our curated list of the best movies on HBO Max below. This list will be updated weekly with new titles, so be sure to check back often.

Backrooms

A24

One of the biggest box office hits of 2026, Kane Parsons’ “Backrooms” is a twisty, trippy horror film about a man (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who gets trapped inside an unending series of backrooms in the back of a furniture story. Where is he? What is this place? And who’s behind it? All questions that may or may not be answered, but Parsons’ filmmaking is what makes this movie special.

The End of Oak Street

Warner Bros.

The best dinosaur movie since “Jurassic Park,” “The End of Oak Street” stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as a couple living in the 1980s suburbs whose life is upended when their entire neighborhood block is transported back in time to a world overrun with dinosaurs. It’s up to them to stay alive and try and find a way out, and director David Robert Mitchell captures the whole thing with a thrilling throwback vibe that feels like a tasty blockbuster from the 1990s.

The Housemaid

Sydney Sweeney in “The Housemaid” (Lionsgate)

A deliciously fun page-turner, “The Housemaid” was a hit when it opened in theaters, and this adaptation still works like a charm on the small screen. Sydney Sweeney plays a down-on-her-luck woman who is hired to serve as a live-in housemaid for an erratic woman, played by Amanda Seyfried, and her husband (Brandon Sklenar) and daughter. To say more would be to ruin the many twists and turns, but this thing hooks you from the get-go and keeps you guessing until the very end. And there’s a sequel on the way next year.

The Invite

Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton in “The Invite” (A24)

One of the very best films of 2026, “The Invite” stars Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen as a married couple going through a rough patch who invite their upstairs neighbors, played by Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz, over for dinner. The whole film takes place on one night in the confines of their apartment, but it’s a hilarious and devastating film about relationships, and Wilde directs the heck out of it.

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Winner of the Oscars for Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay and Editing, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” is a masterpiece. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary who is reactivated when a militant counterterrorist agent (Sean Penn) starts hunting him down. It’s hilarious and thrilling, with Anderson crafting iconic set piece after iconic set piece.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

New Line Cinema

This movie is a bloody good time. 2025’s reboot/sequel puts a new twist on the mythology of the “Final Destination” franchise in a way that makes the film super fun even if you haven’t seen many/any of the other films. The set pieces are wildly elaborate but while there are some scares, directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein ensure that first and foremost the audience is having a blast.

Sinners

Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler’s smash-hit “Sinners” is incredible. Written and directed by the “Black Panther” filmmaker, the original film takes place in 1932 Mississippi and stars Michael B. Jordan as two twin brothers who return home from Chicago with designs on opening their own juke joint. The night of the opening, however, the festivities are interrupted by a pack of vampires, and a battle for their lives ensues. While “Sinners” is a terrific vampire movie, it’s also so much more — an emotional story of ownership, a musical romp, a coming-of-age tale and a thematically rich story of appropriation all roped into one. It’s also scary as hell.

Mickey 17

Warner Bros.

How do you follow up a beloved, Oscar-winning hit? If you’re South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho, you write that blank check and have Warner Bros. pay for a deeply insane sci-fi extravaganza where you cast Robert Pattinson, objectively one of the most charming and attractive people on planet earth, as a weird little guy doing a silly voice. In “Mickey 17,” Pattinson plays Mickey, a loser who has failed his life on earth to the point that he signs up to be an “expendable” on a deep-space mission to a hostile alien world. He does only the most dangerous tasks and, afterwards, gets printed anew. When the movie starts, we’re on the 17th Mickey clone, and this one has a more fruitful adventure, communing with an alien species on the planet (kind of like how Dory talks to whales) and clashing with the egotistical leader of the mission (a wildly over-the-top Mark Ruffalo). “Mickey 17” might not be for everyone, but if you’re a fan of Bong’s filmography and big, creative swings, then you will most likely adore it. “Mickey 17” forever.

Pee-wee as Himself

Paul Reubens in the documentary “Pee-wee as Himself” (HBO)

If you think you know Pee-wee Herman, this two-part documentary will turn that on its head. One of the most insightful and revealing docs in recent memory, the film features lengthy interviews with Herman about everything: His legacy, his closeted queerness, his legal troubles. And through it all, Herman was hiding something from the filmmakers: he was dying. The movie ends with a voice message sent to the director by Herman the day before he died, resulting in an emotional finale for a truly stunning film.

The Dark Knight

Warner Bros.

After successfully rebooting the Batman franchise, Christopher Nolan refined his approach with the 2008 sequel “The Dark Knight” – quite simply one of the best superhero films ever made. Heath Ledger steals the show in an Oscar-winning performance as the chaotic Joker, bringing an all-new take to the classic Batman villain that is similarly rooted in reality. The film is a direct response to the War on Terror, and in that regard is a thematically meaty affair that furthers Bruce Wayne’s story and internal conflict. That Nolan was able to handle all of this and the story of Two-Face (played by Aaron Eckhart) is still impressive all these years later.

Wonka

Timothee Chalamet in “Wonka” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Wonka” is good! Paul King’s ingenious musical origin story for the famous chocolatier (brightly played here by Timothée Chalamet) in the time before his magical factory. Wisely acknowledging the versions of the Roald Dahl story that came before it (particularly the Gene Wilder-led “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”) without ever becoming to reverential, “Wonka” traces the character in his early days, as he fights against the systemic oppression of the chocolate consortium and other factors conspiring to snuff out his dream. Of course, this being Willy Wonka, his enthusiasm remains. And this being Paul King, his plan to make a splash in the chocolate world is carried out through a series of inventive, almost clockwork-like set pieces. (The songs are pretty good too.) And if you’re worried about overloading on sugar, King also maintains the weird flintiness of Roald’s original story; it’s spiky sometimes when you’re expecting it to be smooth. The fact that King, Chalamet and the rest of the team created a new story worthy of Roald’s delectable original is maybe their greatest accomplishment. Best enjoyed with a frosty glass of milk.

Companion

“Companion” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

A couple takes a weekend getaway to a cabin with friends, only for the trip to get upended when it’s revealed that one of the people is a companion robot. That’s the plot of the fun, twisty “Companion,” which stars “Yellowjackets” alum Sophie Thatcher as said robot and Jack Quaid as her human love interest. Written and directed by Drew Hancock, this makes for a perfect date night movie.

The Wizard of Oz

“The Wizard of Oz” (CREDIT: Everett Collection)

After you’ve seen “Wicked” for the fourth or fifth time, why not head back to Oz with the original “Wizard of Oz?” one of the best films ever made, the 1939 film stars Judy Garland as Dorothy and was a famously fraught production, with director cast swaps galore. But the finished film is pure movie magic, a transportive fantasy packed with stunning visuals, gorgeous songs and endearing performances.

Caddo Lake

Dylan O’Brien in “Caddo Lake” (Max)

I cannot tell you about “Caddo Lake.” You don’t want me to tell you anything about “Caddo Lake.” This is a film best experienced as cold as possible. There are neat twists. It stars Dylan O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen, it takes place along the Louisiana/Texas border, and it is both thrilling and moving. That’s all you need to know. Don’t watch the trailer, don’t read the synopsis, just watch it. Trust me!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deets and Michael Keaton a “mossier, skinkier” demon in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros.)

The “Beetlejuice” sequel is pretty good! Tim Burton returns to direct with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara all returning as well. The story concerns Lydia’s daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, who gets wrapped up in a supernatural knot that necessitates bringing Beetlejuice back. While not as tight as the original, it keeps the practical effects and ultimately gets the job done.

Lady Bird

A24

Coming-of-age movies are a dime a dozen, but “Lady Bird” stands among the best of the best. Writer-director Greta Gerwig’s 2017 film is a triumph of storytelling as it chronicles the journey of a smart high school senior (played by Saoirse Ronan) who struggles through various strained relationships as she prepares to go to college. Set in Sacramento, the film draws from Gerwig’s youth as it captures a wickedly relatable teen story that traverses the love, heartbreak, and loss that come with growing up. The movie scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Ronan.

Dune

Warner Bros.

Director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is the kind of prestige, epic sci-fi adaptation that studios rarely make, and for that alone it’s worth seeking out. Based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name, the film stars Timothee Chalamet as the young Paul Atreides, a man who accompanies his family House Atreides as they’re tasked with overseeing the mining of a valuable resource on the planet Arrakis. But once they arrive, they struggle against the planet’s native population and the nefarious House Harkonnen who wants its position back at all costs. This film, gorgeously crafted, is the first half of the “Dune” story with the second half adapted in the sequel “Dune: Part Two.”

Dune: Part Two

Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson in “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the best sci-fi sequels ever made, “Dune: Part Two” adapts the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel with the same creative team (and cast) back from the first “Dune.” That includes visionary director Denis Villeneuve who steers the story of an anti-hero’s rise as Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is painted as a complex figure whose quest for revenge and power takes him down a dangerous path. Austin Butler and Florence Bugh are brilliant additions to the ensemble, Zendaya gets a chance to really shine and Rebecca Ferguson is perfectly witchy as Chalamet’s mother who aims to spread the gospel that her son is a true messiah. It’s also thrilling as heck, with truly stunning sci-fi action throughout.

The Harry Potter Franchise

Warner Bros.

All eight films in the “Harry Potter” franchise are currently streaming on HBO Max, making for a fulfilling binge-viewing if you so desire. The eight-part series still stands as one of the best and most complete film franchises of all time, as it charts the adventures of a boy wizard from his very beginnings to his final showdown with the evil Lord Voldemort. What makes “Harry Potter” so brilliant is the films evolve and mature along with the characters, so while the first few films are bright and cheery – just like their young protagonists – the latter films are dark and complex, reflecting the characters being forced into adulthood.

Barbie

Warner Bros. Pictures

The biggest film of the year is now streaming on Max. “Barbie” is an impossibly good blockbuster. It has the care, wit and charm you’d expect from a Greta Gerwig joint, but the scale only possible with the kind of budget provided to certain IP. Margot Robbie is impeccable as she traces a journey of awareness for the titular doll, especially as it relates to Barbie’s place in the world as a woman. And Ryan Gosling once again proves he’s quietly the best comedic actor working today with his turn as himbo Ken. This movie is a dream.

All That Breathes

HBO Max

You can watch one of the documentaries up for this year’s Best Documentary Feature Oscar on HBO Max this month, and it’s a great one. “All That Breathes” follows two brothers living in New Delhi who capture and treat birds that are dropping from the sky due to the increasing pollution. What really makes this doc soar, though, is director Shaunauk Sen’s cinematic approach to the film. Long takes, slow pans and evocative cinematography capture life in New Delhi in a transfixing way, making the emotional twists and turns all the more impactful.

The Batman

Warner Bros.

Putting a new spin on a character like Batman is incredibly difficult, but director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson accomplish this and much more in the 2022 reboot “The Batman.” The film picks up in Bruce Wayne’s second year of prowling the streets as the caped crusader, and finds him roped into an investigation into a series of killings committed by The Riddler (Paul Dano). Reeves draws from films like “Zodiac” and “All the President’s Men” to result in a process-driven (and wildly compelling) crime thriller that packs some of the most striking cinematography in the character’s history thanks to Oscar-winner Greig Fraser. And that score by Michael Giacchino is a new classic. At three hours in length this one’s quite long, but it’s the detective-driven Batman story fans have long been waiting for.

Singin’ in the Rain

MGM

Quite simply one of the most joyous films ever made, there’s no way that “Singin’ in the Rain” will leave you in a bad mood. Released in 1952, the film is set against the backdrop of the transition from silent films to “talkies” and revolves around three Hollywood performers: Gene Kelly is Don Lockwood, Debbie Reynolds is Kathy Selden and Donald O’Connor is Cosmo Brown. In addition to telling a compelling Hollywood-set story, the film boasts some of the most mesmerizing musical numbers ever put to film, from the acrobatics of “Make ‘Em Laugh” to Kelly’s iconic “Singin’ in the Rain.” This is a perfect feel-good movie.

The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

While filmmaker James Gunn brought a lighter sensibility to his “Guardians of the Galaxy” films for Marvel Studios, his DC film “The Suicide Squad” harkens back to the darkness of his earlier work. Not quite a sequel and not quite a reboot, the 2021 film largely stands alone as it follows the anti-hero team of Task Force X – which includes Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Idris Elba’s Bloodsport – as they’re assigned to sneak into a foreign country on a top secret mission. R-rating antics abound, but there’s a surprising humanity at the center of this gloriously weird and wild superhero movie.

Spielberg

If you’re a fan of the work of Steven Spielberg, then the documentary “Spielberg” is a must-watch. The film is anchored by an interview with Spielberg himself (and his family members) as it runs through his storied career, with the filmmaker offering candid insight along the way. If you’ve ever wondered how Spielberg took the blow of “1941” or why “Catch Me If You Can” was rooted in a family secret, those answers and more are found within.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

HBO Max

At four hours in length, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is really for interested parties only, but for those with even a passing familiarity with “Man of Steel,” “Batman v. Superman” and “Wonder Woman,” this HBO Max exclusive marks a fascinating, rich and wildly different take on “Justice League” than the one that was released in theaters in 2017. Presented in six chapters with an epilogue, everyone gets more story this time around, and it’s for the better. Cyborg (Ray Fisher) provides some emotional heft; Superman (Henry Cavill) actually gets some depth; and Ben Affleck’s Batman gets more to do than half-heartedly pull together a Justice League. This film is director Zack Snyder’s unfiltered vision for better and for worse, and that includes some major teases for sequels that never came to fruition, plenty of violence and lots of slow motion. And honestly? It’s good.

No Sudden Move

HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max original film “No Sudden Move” is a heck of a crime thriller. Set in 1954 Detroit, it stars Don Cheadle as a gangster short on cash who wants to leave town, and who reluctantly agrees to do a job that immediately goes sideways. He’s then on the run with a fellow gangster played by Benicio Del Toro, trying to figure out who he can trust and discovering who’s behind it all. The script by Ed Solomon brilliantly weaves a twist-filled story with thematic resonance, as the film uses historical context to add to the complexity of its plot and characters.

2001: A Space Odyssey

MGM

If you’re looking to watch a sci-fi classic that may or may not make your head hurt a little bit, try Stanley Kubrick’s masterful 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The epic adventure takes place in the year 2001 (then the future) and follows a crew that’s sent to Jupiter after a mysterious monolith is discovered on Earth. Aboard the ship is a computer named HAL that wreaks havoc on the mission. This is one of the most visually stunning and perplexing films of all-time – a true work of art that’s open to various forms of interpretation by the time you reach the end of the journey.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

New Line Cinema

With the holiday season comes plenty of vacation time, and if you’re in for a really long binge-watch, “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy will do the trick. Peter Jackson’s epic trio of J.R.R. Tolkein adaptations remain some of the most accomplished achievements in the history of moviemaking, as this fantastical tale of a young hobbit who sets out to save the world as he knows it is crafted with ingenuity and passion to spare. Whether it’s your first or fifth time to Middle-earth, it’s a journey well worth taking. As a bonus, HBO Max offers both the theatrical versions and the richer extended versions available to stream.