The Top 21 New Movies Streaming Now

If you’re looking for a great new movie to watch on streaming, you’ve come to the right place. November has a host of new movies hitting your favorite streaming service, including some high profile films just in time for the holidays.

We’ve gone through and made a curated list of the best new movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu and more this month. They include a “Madden” biopic starring Nicolas Cage, a Netflix thriller starring Jessica Chastain, a pair of Oscar contenders and a new streaming home for “Obsession.”

Check out our list of the top new movies streaming now below.

“Looper”

Sony Pictures

Netflix – Nov. 1

Rian Johnson is one of our best living filmmakers, and “Looper” is one of his very best films. This original sci-fi movie stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as an assassin living in the future who offs people who are sent back in time by his crime syndicate in the future, thus getting rid of all evidence. But when his latest target turns out to be his future self (played by Bruce Willis), things take a turn. Emily Blunt co-stars in this sharp, emotional and terrifying vision of the future.

“A Dog’s Perfect Christmas”

Jennifer Tilly and Dennis Quaid in ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ (Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 4

This new film, based on a novel by “A Dog’s Purpose” author W. Bruce Cameron, is described by Netflix as “a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.” The film was directed by Cathryn Michon, who had previously worked on the movie versions of “A Dog’s Purpose” and “A Dog’s Journey” with Cameron. Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, Mary Steenburgen and Kathleen Rose Perkins, with Thomas Hayden Church as the voice of the dog Winstead. (Fun fact: Steenburgen also narrated the audio book version of the novel!) If you want the perfect holiday tale that will also pull on your heart strings, this should do the trick. Especially if you’re a dog lover.

“High-End: The Watch Case”

High-End: The Watch Case (Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 4

This new documentary traces how “how a suitcase full of watches and jewelry unearthed a crime ring and sparked a scandal” in Chile, according to the official synopsis. While we have no idea what this scandal is all about, it sounds absolutely fascinating – a far-reaching mystery with political underpinnings and scandalous dimensions. Yes please.

“Super Troopers 3”

Paul Soter and Steve Lemme in “Super Troopers 3” (Credit: Patrick Harbron, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Hulu – Nov. 4

The Super Troopers are back and this time they’re extra super. “Super Troopers 3” follows the continued comical exploits of the titular Vermont police officers who are constantly ragging on each other and getting into small but humorous kerfuffles. The 2001 film quickly became a cult classic, while the 2018 sequel performed well enough to warrant a third movie, which revolves around Farva’s wedding.

“Caroline Caroline”

Kyle Gallner and Samara Weaving in ‘Carolina Caroline’ (Magnolia Pictures)

Hulu – Nov. 6

Adam Carter Rehmeier is one of the more exciting directors working today. 2020’s darkly comic “Dinner in America” became a lockdown sensation, leading to after-the-fact theatrical screenings and a strong cult following and 2024’s “Snack Shack,” produced by Rian Johnson’s T-Street shingle, is a wonderfully nostalgic comedy that doesn’t indulge in cloying sweetness and should have a similarly devout support base (just give it time). Rehmeier’s latest is the horribly titled “Carolina Caroline,” a purposefully throwback-y romantic crime thriller starring Samara Weaving and “Dinner in America’s” Kyle Gallner as star-crossed lovers who small-time grifting soon escalates into something much more severe. But, true to the way that Rehmeier’s movies zig when you think they’ll zag, the most powerful scene is a moment when Weaving confronts her absentee mother (a terrific Kyra Sedgwick). It’s the rare crime movie whose emotional heft is just as exciting as its lovably ramshackle heists.

“Making Marie Antoinette”

“Making Marie Antoinette” (Mubi)

MUBI – Nov. 6

Back in 2005, documentary filmmaker Eleanor Coppola shot her daughter Sofia directing “Marie Antoinette” at the Palace of Versailles. At the time it was the first production ever granted access to film at the palace. Decades passed and finally, during the pandemic, mother and daughter started looking at the nearly 80 hours of footage that they had amassed during the production of “Marie Antoinette” with the intention of finally turning it into a documentary. Sadly in 2024, Eleanor passed away at the age of 86, leading Sofia to finish their work and put the documentary together. The resulting film, which features Diane Lane narrating Eleanor’s journals, “follows the making of this landmark production, Milena Canonero’s costume work, and what it took to direct at 34, watched the whole time by her own mother,” according to the official synopsis. With a new 4K edition of “Marie Antoinette” joining the Criterion Collection and now this, it feels like a perfect time to revisit (and celebrate!) Sofia’s unsung masterpiece. Perhaps with a slice of cake.

“The Uprising”

Andrew Garfield in “The Uprising” (Credit: Focus Features)

Peacock – Nov. 6

“The Uprising,” the latest historical fiction from director Paul Greengrass (who made several of the “Bourne” movies and last year’s terrific Apple movie “The Last Bus”), had a rough time on its way to the cinema. The movie, produced by Jason Blum (among others), is an action-packed re-telling of the 1381 Peasants’ Revolt in England, told in Greengrass’ typical jittery, docu-drama style and with a solid cast that includes Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Tomasin McKenzie and Jonny Lee Miller. But right before the movie opened, promotional materials added a curious subtitle to the movie – “The Rise of Robin Hood.” Wait, was this a Robin Hood movie? Just a few months after A24’s “The Death of Robin Hood” failed to connect with audiences or critics, too? Well, according to those who saw the movie, it’s not actually a Robin Hood origin story, but has a Robin Hood-inspired coda. Now, it’s time to see what all the fuss was about. After all, a new Paul Greengrass movie is always reason to celebrate, even one with a confused promotional rollout.

“Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass”

Zoey Deutch, John Slattery, Ken Marino, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Ben Wang in “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” by David Wain, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. (Credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Netflix – Nov. 7

If absurdist comedies are your thing, check out “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.” The film hails from David Wain and Ken Marino, the filmmakers behind comedy cult classic “Wet Hot American Summer” and should-be comedy cult classic “They Came Together.” This movie stars Zoey Deutch as a small-town hairdresser whose fiance hooks up with his celebrity sex pass (Jennifer Aniston in a very funny cameo), then sets out on a mission to find her sex pass in Los Angeles: Jon Hamm. It’s a wild quest comedy with a bevy of cameos, a hilarious John Slattery and more “Mad Men” in-jokes than you can count.

“Misty Green”

Rosalind Eleazar in “Misty Green” (A24)

Netflix – Nov. 9

Chris Rock’s new film hits Netflix a month after it opened in theaters. “Misty Green,” written and directed by Rock, stars “Slow Horses” breakout Rosalind Eleazar as a fading actress attempting a comeback – but comebacks are easier said than done. The movie debuted on the film festival circuit and racked up solid reviews, with particular praise (and Oscar buzz) heaped on Eleazar’s performance.

“Avedon”

“Avedon” (Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 11

Ron Howard is perhaps best known for his early acting roles or as the director of some of Hollywood’s starriest, most beloved blockbusters (including, but not limited to, “Splash,” “Apollo 13,” “Ransom” and three Robert Langdon movies). Or maybe you know him as the narrator of “Arrested Development.” The point is that he’s also become, in the past few years, a prolific documentary filmmaker as well. His latest nonfiction work is “Avedon,” which charts the life of American fashion photographer Richard Avedon. As dynamic as his photography, which the New York Times, upon his death, described as capturing “the freedom, excitement and energy of fashion as it entered an era of transformation and popularization,” his personal life was just as electric. (He married women but carried on a number of homosexual relationships, including a rumored long-running affair with director Mike Nichols.) Avedon really was a huge cultural figure – he inspired the Fred Astaire character in “Funny Face” and is referenced in “My Dinner with André” – and his photography still resonates today. Hopefully Howard’s film, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, is able to encompass just how huge his presence really was.

“Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie”

‘Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie’ (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Paramount+ – Nov. 12

If you have kids under the age of 10, this is the streaming news you’ve been waiting for. “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” finally hits Paramount+ this month, giving you and your kiddos the chance to watch this over and over again at home. This movie finds the rescue pups crossing paths with dinosaurs. How? And why? Don’t ask questions, it’s “Paw Patrol.”

“Being Heumann”

“Being Heumann” (Courtesy of Apple TV)

Apple TV – Nov. 13

Sian Heder, the Oscar-winning writer and director of “CODA” (which won the Best Picture Oscar the same year) is finally back with a new movie. Like “CODA” it is based in the world of disabilities but her latest, “Being Heumann,” has a very distinct (and different) tone. For one “Being Heumann” is a true story, based on the life of disabled rights activist Judith Heumann (played in the film by Ruth Madeley) and her memoir “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist.” The movie is set in 1973, with Mark Ruffalo playing Joseph A. Califano Jr., the United States Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare, who opposed a movement (led by Heumann) for the first U.S. federal civil rights protection for people with disabilities. Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 requires, among other things, that people with disabilities are able to take part in all programs that receive federal funding, free of discrimination. (Don’t worry, it was eventually passed.)

Dylan O’Brien, Rob Delaney, Ray Fisher and Michael Patrick Thornton also star. “Being Heumann” premiered earlier this fall at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received strong reviews. We’re not sure it will repeat “CODA’s” run from heartwarming film festival darling to streaming Apple hit to Best Picture winner. But it certainly could. Maybe if the movie, like its subject matter, is willing to fight.

“Heartland”

“Heartland” (Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 13

Incredibly, there is a direct-to-Netflix Jessica Chastain thriller set in Nashville, written and directed by Shana Feste (who made “Country Strong”). Chastain plays Misty Jones, a former country music star who returns to Nashville to investigate her missing niece, an up-and-coming musician. And wouldn’t you know it, her inquiry exposes dark truths about the town, the music industry and what happened to her missing family member. Even with a truly astounding lack of buzz, “Heartland” could hit the spot – it’s got a terrific supporting cast that includes Paul Sparks, John Hawkes, Carter Faith, Garrett Hedlund and Jennifer Nettles and it feels like the kind of low-stakes mystery that plays well on Netflix. Plus Feste is a genuine talent; her last film, the horror film “Run Sweetheart Run,” made a similarly quiet debut on Prime Video even though it was very, very good. We’re ready to visit the “Heartland.”

“Obsession”

Inde Navarette in ‘Obsession’ (Focus Features)

Netflix – Nov. 17

If you somehow didn’t see one of the biggest films of the year, “Obsession” hits Netflix this month. The feature film from Curry Barker follows a young man who, after buying a gift that allows him one wish, wishes that his best friend loved him more than anything else. The wish works, but it turns his friend – in a starmaking performance by Inde Navarette – into something… else. But is the real Nicky still trapped somewhere inside there?

“Gentle Monster”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 18

This searing drama, a co-production of France, Austria and Germany, stars Léa Seydoux as a successful pianist (in France, Austria and German you can be “a successful pianist”) who finds out a shocking truth about her husband. (If you want to know the shocking truth, you can look it up but we’re not ruining it here.) Jella Haase, Laurence Rupp, Regina Fritsch and screen legend Catherine Deneuve also star in the film, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or. Writer/director Marie Kreutzer’s follow-up to her 2022’s “Corsage” was warmly reviewed at the festival, with our own critic saying Kreutzer “tacks so forcefully toward sensitivity over sensationalism that even those — and hopefully most — who have never confronted such circumstances can still recognize their own questions echoing throughout.” We can’t wait to watch, even if it through our fingers.

“Madden”

Prime Video

Prime Video – Nov. 18

The materials for “Madden,” David O. Russell’s biographical film about the football coach turned commentator and videogame impresario, have been getting dragged since they started appearing online earlier this year. Call us naïve or optimistic but we are still really looking forward to “Madden.” For one, Russell, when he wants to be, is an extremely talented director, able to combine drama and comedy with some truly stunning camerawork and staging (see: “American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Fighter”). And the other thing that makes us endlessly excited about “Madden” is the fact that Madden is being played by Nicolas Cage, who looks to be really channeling the sports icon, complete with elaborate prosthetics and a funny voice. (Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller and Shane Gillis also star.) Amazon is positioning this movie as a potential post-Thanksgiving must-watch on Prime Video and we expect plenty of people will cozy up to “Madden” instead of whatever football game is on.

“Guarding Stars”

“Guarding Stars” (Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 18

If you’ve ever seen the sweet Nicolas Cage movie “Guarding Tess,” then “Guarding Stars” is just like that. Except instead of a bodyguard and an old lady becoming friends, a bodyguard and an action movie star fall in love. Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester star in this Christmas rom-com that feels like it was ripped straight from Hallmark – in a good way! Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the filmmaker behind “Aquamarine” and the Netflix hit “Purple Hearts,” directs.

“Ice Cream Man”

Ari Millen in ‘Ice Cream Man’ (Iconic Events Releasing)

Shudder – Nov. 20

Run run run as fast as you can, you can’t catch me I’m the Ice Cream Man. Or something like that. “Hostel” filmmaker Eli Roth is back with this twisted tale of an ice cream truck whose treats cause children to go mad. When all the children in a suburban town lose their minds and start offing other residents, all fingers point to… yeah it’s him. The Ice Cream Man.

“Steps”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 20

“Steps” is a fractured fairy tale that focuses on Cinderella’s supposedly evil stepsisters which – spoiler alert! – was not the reality of the situation. Ali Wong plays Lilith, one of the stepsisters, with Stephanie Hsu as her biological sister Margot. Everyone’s favorite Amanda Seyfried plays Cinderella, not as a goody-two-shoes but someone who has lucked into privilege and is unaware of what that all means. (Yes, there is a strong racial/cultural subtext.) When Lilith accidentally steals the magic wand of the Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler), all hell breaks loose, leading the sisters on a wild, fantastical adventure involving animal transformations, hunky ogres and mechanical insects. Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino and Peter Dinklage also supply voices, with direction courtesy of newcomer Alyce Tzue and animation legend John Ripa. The first feature produced, end-to-end, by Netflix Animation Studios, “Steps” has a lovely visual aesthetic, with everything feeling like it’s made out of chocolate or toffee, which is perfect for its gilded time period and royal lineage. Let them eat cake indeed.

“Tony”

Michael Jibrin, Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Stavros Halkias in “Tony” (A24)

HBO Max – Nov. 20

The Anthony Bourdain biopic “Tony” flew a little under the radar when it hit theaters earlier this year, so here’s your chance to catch “The Holdovers” breakout Dominic Sessa as the famous chef and writer. “Tony” focuses on the early life of Bourdain working in Provincetown, Massachusetts. “Blackberry” and “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” filmmaker Matt Johnson directs.

“The Mosquito Bowl”

Nicholas Galitzine and Ray Nicholson in “The Mosquito Bowl” (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 20

Peter Berg loves a good true story. He has directed stories about real-life high school football teams (2004’s “Friday Night Lights,” which spawned an even-better TV series), the war in Afghanistan (2013’s “Lone Survivor”), the Deepwater Horizon tragedy (2016’s “Deepwater Horizon”) and the Boston Marathon bombing (2016’s “Patriots Day”). All of these stories feature perseverance and courage and in each one Berg brings a grounded grittiness to the proceedings. He isn’t interested in amplifying anything beyond the emotional bedrock of the story. And his latest, “The Mosquito Bowl,” plays to these strengths – it stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis as four American football players who enlist in the Marines following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. While preparing for the Battle of Okinawa, they play a final football game, the titular Mosquito Bowl, while training on Guadalcanal. The game would become historic, partially due to the book that the movie is based on – “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger, who also wrote the book that “Friday Night Lights” was based on. This could be a Peter Berg blowout.

“Way of the Warrior Kid”

Chris Pratt and Jude Hill in “Way of the Warrior Kid” (Apple TV)

Apple TV – Nov. 25

Apple’s offering for the Thanksgiving holiday is a heartwarming family movie starring Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL who teaches his young nephew how to “find his inner warrior.” Based on the book of the same name by Jocko Willink, the film is directed by McG and co-stars Linda Cardellini. The movie also hails from the team running Skydance, the newly combined studio of Paramount and Warner Bros.: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are all producers.

“The Magic Faraway Tree”

Billie Gadsdon in ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ (Credit: Vertical)

HBO Max – Nov. 27

Here’s another family pick for the holidays. “The Magic Faraway Tree” follows two young siblings who discover a realm of magical worlds when roaming the woods outside their parents’ house in the English countryside. But when they go missing, the parents – played by Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy – must go after them. Simon Farnaby, the screenwriter behind the “Paddington” films, wrote this one based on the Enid Blyton book of the same name.