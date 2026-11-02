The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.

(Credit: Columbia Pictures) When Harry Met Sally With Halloween just in the rearview and the leaves fully changing color, we are now fully into pure fall vibes baby, and that means it’s a perfect time to toss on the cozy comfort film that is “When Harry Met Sally.” (I mean really, just look at the foliage in the above photo alone!) Sure, we end up on New Year’s Eve, but it’s fine; this movie covers a wide-spanning timeline. What we’re here for is the sweater weather coziness of the whole thing. We’re also here to remember the late, incredibly great Rob Reiner, and this is one of his very best films. Make some cocoa, grab a thick blanket, turn on your warmest lights and settle in. Read Next

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(Credit: Neon/Voltage Pictures) Colossal If you’re still in the mood for a monster movie but not a Halloween movie, “Colossal” is a really excellent choice to fill that gap. It stars Anne Hathaway as a woman who unknowingly turns into a Kaiju in Seoul when she’s drunk. It’s not like she physically transforms and travels to South Korea, but rather, when she’s inebriated, the monster materializes out of thin air. There’s an in-universe explanation for it that we won’t spoil here, but it works. Fair warning though, this movie isn’t necessarily what you expect it to be. It’s a fun monster movie sure, but it also touches on legitimately deep topics, and sticks with you in ways you wouldn’t guess.