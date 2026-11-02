The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

It’s just about time to gorge yourself on leftover Halloween candy, but you really should have a good movie to pair with those sweets.
Over on Paramount+ this week, there’s plenty of good options. But with the change in seasons — and specifically, the change in holiday seasons — we’re getting a bit specific in our recommendations this week. We’re going for cozy vibes, and if that’s not for you, we’ve got a couple of monster movies with a twist to cure your Halloween hangover.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.
When Harry Met Sally
With Halloween just in the rearview and the leaves fully changing color, we are now fully into pure fall vibes baby, and that means it’s a perfect time to toss on the cozy comfort film that is “When Harry Met Sally.” (I mean really, just look at the foliage in the above photo alone!)
Sure, we end up on New Year’s Eve, but it’s fine; this movie covers a wide-spanning timeline. What we’re here for is the sweater weather coziness of the whole thing. We’re also here to remember the late, incredibly great Rob Reiner, and this is one of his very best films.
Make some cocoa, grab a thick blanket, turn on your warmest lights and settle in.
Colossal
If you’re still in the mood for a monster movie but not a Halloween movie, “Colossal” is a really excellent choice to fill that gap.
It stars Anne Hathaway as a woman who unknowingly turns into a Kaiju in Seoul when she’s drunk. It’s not like she physically transforms and travels to South Korea, but rather, when she’s inebriated, the monster materializes out of thin air. There’s an in-universe explanation for it that we won’t spoil here, but it works.
Fair warning though, this movie isn’t necessarily what you expect it to be. It’s a fun monster movie sure, but it also touches on legitimately deep topics, and sticks with you in ways you wouldn’t guess.
Dear Santa
Meanwhile, if you’re looking to head straight for Christmas fare now that Halloween is over, but maybe still want a spooky edge to it, you can always watch “Dear Santa.”
In this movie, Jack Black stars as the devil. When a meek sixth-grader writes a letter to Santa asking for help with his problems, Black ends up getting it. Why? Well the child is dyslexic, and thus he accidentally sent the letter to Satan instead of Santa. So, Satan comes to the child to offer him three wishes, in exchange for his soul.
It’s Jack Black doing his Jack Black thing, and better yet, it’s directed by Bobby Farrelly, for all you Farrelly Brothers fans out there.