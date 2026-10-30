Everything New on Paramount+ in November 2026

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Plenty of good coming to Paramount+ this November.
A new month means a new wave of movies and TV landing on the various streamers. For Paramount+, that means a lot of Christmas films and the return of “Yellowjackets” for its fourth and final season. For sports fans, they can look forward to a Thanksgiving NFL game on the streamer.
Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in November 2026.
November 1
- 13 Going on 30
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 48 Hrs.
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Christmas Proposal
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A.C.O.D.
- All I Want For Christmas
- Allied
- American Son
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Ballistic*
- Beautiful Girls
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Charlotte’s Web
- Christmas Takes Flight
- Coach Carter
- Cold Mountain
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Distant Thunder
- Domestic Disturbance
- Doubt
- Dreamgirls
- Enemy at the Gates
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Everybody’s Fine
- Falling in Love
- First Blood
- Fit For Christmas
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Flight Of The Intruder
- Footloose (1984)
- Footloose (2011)
- Four Brothers
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Garfield: The Movie
- Gone Girl
- Hamburger Hill
- Happy Christmas
- Happy Feet
- Hard Eight
- Hard Rain
- Harriet The Spy
- Hitch
- Home For The Holidays
- Hook
- Horton Hears a Who!
- Hotel for Dogs
- Hugo
- Imagine That
- Instant Family
- Internal Affairs
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Jersey Girl
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Last Holiday
- Love, Rosie
- Moonage Daydream
- Morning Glory
- Mousehunt
- Must Love Christmas
- No Code Of Conduct
- No Strings Attached
- Nobody’s Fool
- Norbit
- Outside Providence
- Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
- Pike River*
- Private Parts
- Queen of The Damned
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Racing with the Moon
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Rango
- Reindeer Games
- Revolutionary Road
- Rules of Engagement
- Safe Haven
- Sahara
- Santa Stole Our Dog!
- Scrooge
- Scrooged
- Seabiscuit
- Selena
- Selma
- Serendipity
- Shall We Dance?
- Snoopy, Come Home
- Snow Day
- Stop-Loss
- Surviving Christmas
- The A-Team
- The Back-up Plan
- The Big Short
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Experts
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
- The General’s Daughter
- The Guilt Trip
- The Honeymooners
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- The Italian Job
- The King of Kings
- The Little Prince
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Outsiders
- The Weather Man
- Trading Places
- Twister
- Uncommon Valor
- Universal Soldier
- Virtuosity
- When Christmas Was Young
- White Christmas
- World Trade Center
November 5
- Big John’s Bosh! Family | NEW Paramount+ Unscripted Series
November 6
- It Gets Worse | NEW Showtime Scripted Series
- Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event – CBS Original Series
November 12
- Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special
- The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder | NEW Paramount+ Documentary
November 13
- My Weird School – Nickelodeon
November 14
- 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards
November 17
- He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part | NEW Paramount+ Documentary
November 18
- Bar Rescue: Season 10
- A Jenkins Family Christmas
- A Rich Christmas
- A Royal Christmas Surprise
- A Wesley Christmas Wedding
- Christmas Deja Vu
- Favorite Son Christmas
- Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story
- Merry Switchmas
- Never Alone For Christmas
- So Fly Christmas
- Soul Santa
- Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas
- The Christmas Ringer
- The First Noelle
- Whatever It Takes (2023)
November 20
- Yellowjackets | Season 4 | Showtime Original Series
November 23
- The Pillsbury Bake-off® Classic
November 25
- A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power
November 26
- The JLO Show | NEW CBS and Paramount+ Special
- NFL Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
November 27
- Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton
- BET Soul Train Awards 2026