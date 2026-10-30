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Everything New on Paramount+ in November 2026

Christmas movies have arrived

Jacob Bryant
Yellowjackets (Credit: Showtime)
Yellowjackets (Credit: Showtime)
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Plenty of good coming to Paramount+ this November.

A new month means a new wave of movies and TV landing on the various streamers. For Paramount+, that means a lot of Christmas films and the return of “Yellowjackets” for its fourth and final season. For sports fans, they can look forward to a Thanksgiving NFL game on the streamer.

Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in November 2026.

"Frighteners" (Credit: Universal)
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November 1

  • 13 Going on 30
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • 48 Hrs.
  • A Boy Named Charlie Brown
  • A Christmas Proposal
  • A Very Brady Sequel
  • A.C.O.D.
  • All I Want For Christmas
  • Allied
  • American Son
  • An Officer and a Gentleman
  • Another 48 Hrs.
  • Bad Santa
  • Bad Santa 2
  • Ballistic*
  • Beautiful Girls
  • Behind Enemy Lines
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Christmas Takes Flight
  • Coach Carter
  • Cold Mountain
  • Dinner For Schmucks
  • Distant Thunder
  • Domestic Disturbance
  • Doubt
  • Dreamgirls
  • Enemy at the Gates
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Everybody’s Fine
  • Falling in Love
  • First Blood
  • Fit For Christmas
  • Flags of Our Fathers
  • Flight Of The Intruder
  • Footloose (1984)
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Four Brothers
  • Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
  • Garfield: The Movie
  • Gone Girl
  • Hamburger Hill
  • Happy Christmas
  • Happy Feet
  • Hard Eight
  • Hard Rain
  • Harriet The Spy
  • Hitch
  • Home For The Holidays
  • Hook
  • Horton Hears a Who!
  • Hotel for Dogs
  • Hugo
  • Imagine That
  • Instant Family
  • Internal Affairs
  • It’s a Wonderful Life
  • Jersey Girl
  • Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
  • John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
  • Last Holiday
  • Love, Rosie
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Morning Glory
  • Mousehunt
  • Must Love Christmas
  • No Code Of Conduct
  • No Strings Attached
  • Nobody’s Fool
  • Norbit
  • Outside Providence
  • Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
  • Pike River*
  • Private Parts
  • Queen of The Damned
  • Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
  • Racing with the Moon
  • Rambo III
  • Rambo: First Blood Part II
  • Rango
  • Reindeer Games
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Rules of Engagement
  • Safe Haven
  • Sahara
  • Santa Stole Our Dog!
  • Scrooge
  • Scrooged
  • Seabiscuit
  • Selena
  • Selma
  • Serendipity
  • Shall We Dance?
  • Snoopy, Come Home
  • Snow Day
  • Stop-Loss
  • Surviving Christmas
  • The A-Team
  • The Back-up Plan
  • The Big Short
  • The Brady Bunch Movie
  • The Experts
  • The Fighting Temptations
  • The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
  • The General’s Daughter
  • The Guilt Trip
  • The Honeymooners
  • The Hunt for Red October
  • The Importance of Being Earnest
  • The Italian Job
  • The King of Kings
  • The Little Prince
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • The Outsiders
  • The Weather Man
  • Trading Places
  • Twister
  • Uncommon Valor
  • Universal Soldier
  • Virtuosity
  • When Christmas Was Young
  • White Christmas
  • World Trade Center

November 5

  • Big John’s Bosh! Family | NEW Paramount+ Unscripted Series

November 6

  • It Gets Worse | NEW Showtime Scripted Series
  • Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event – CBS Original Series

November 12

  • Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special
  • The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder | NEW Paramount+ Documentary

November 13

  • My Weird School – Nickelodeon

November 14

  • 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards

November 17

  • He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part | NEW Paramount+ Documentary

November 18

  • Bar Rescue: Season 10
  • A Jenkins Family Christmas
  • A Rich Christmas
  • A Royal Christmas Surprise
  • A Wesley Christmas Wedding
  • Christmas Deja Vu
  • Favorite Son Christmas
  • Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story
  • Merry Switchmas
  • Never Alone For Christmas
  • So Fly Christmas
  • Soul Santa
  • Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas
  • The Christmas Ringer
  • The First Noelle
  • Whatever It Takes (2023)

November 20

  • Yellowjackets | Season 4 | Showtime Original Series

November 23

  • The Pillsbury Bake-off® Classic

November 25

  • A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
  • Blaze and the Monster Machines: Christmas Power

November 26

  • The JLO Show | NEW CBS and Paramount+ Special
  • NFL Thanksgiving Day – Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 

November 27

  • Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton
  • BET Soul Train Awards 2026
Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in "Annie Hall" (United Artists)
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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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