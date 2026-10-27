Everything New on Prime Video in November

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The Halloween season is drawing to a close, and that means it’s time to figure our your next, non-spooky watch (or maybe it’s still spooky, if you’re generally a horror fan. I support you either way).

If you’re the type that heads straight for Christmas movies come Nov. 1, then you’re in luck, because Prime Video is getting a whole batch of those to start the month. But, if you’re just looking for a comfort film like “Good Will Hunting” or “Mean Girls” — not that those two should ever be compared otherwise — you can find that too.