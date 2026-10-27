Everything New on Prime Video in November

The Halloween season is drawing to a close, and that means it’s time to figure our your next, non-spooky watch (or maybe it’s still spooky, if you’re generally a horror fan. I support you either way).
If you’re the type that heads straight for Christmas movies come Nov. 1, then you’re in luck, because Prime Video is getting a whole batch of those to start the month. But, if you’re just looking for a comfort film like “Good Will Hunting” or “Mean Girls” — not that those two should ever be compared otherwise — you can find that too.
Here’s a full list of what’s new on Prime Video in November.
November 1
A Belle For Christmas (2014)
A Christmas Carol (1999)
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
A Different Kind Of Christmas (1996)
A Hobo’s Christmas (1987)
A Shot In The Dark (1964)
A Very Barry Christmas (2008)
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
A Wonderful Christmas (2005)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)
All Mine To Give (1957)
American Made (2017)
Annie Hall (1977)
Bad Santa (2003)
Bad Santa 2 (2016)
Be Cool (2005)
Blink Twice (2024)
California Straight Ahead (1937)
Chance Of Snow (2002)
Christmas Classics: O’ Christmas Tree (1999)
Christmas In Connecticut (1945)
Christmas In Paradise (2022)
Darkest Hour (2017)
Dear Santa (2024)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Duck Soup (1933)
Elf (2003)
Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (2014)
Get Shorty (1995)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
Hang ‘Em High (1968)
Holiday Affair (1949)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
I Cover The War (1937)
If You Believe (1999)
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Imitation Of Life (1959)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
It Happened On Fifth Avenue (1947)
iZombie S1-S5 (2015)
Jack Frost (1979)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Jesus Revolution (2023)
Jet Pilot (1957)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Last Holiday (2006)
Last Tango In Paris (1973)
Let’s Have Kids (2026)
Like A Boss (2020)
Mean Girls (2004)
Mermaids (1990)
No Hard Feelings (2023)
Nothing Like The Holidays (2008)
Reap The Wild Wind (1942)
Reindeer In Here (2022)
Remember The Night (1940)
Robin Hood (2010)
Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July (2014)
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (2013)
Santa Who? (1997)
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)
Scrooged (1988)
Sea Spoilers (1936)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Conqueror (1956)
The Delta Force (1986)
The Front Page (1974)
The Happy Elf (2005)
The Heiress (1949)
The Internship (2026)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
The Nativity Story (2006)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
MOVIES
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Public Eye (1972)
The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)
The Rundown (2003)
The Spoilers (1942)
The Tangerine Bear (2000)
The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)
Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage (2008)
Three Wise Guys (2005)
Tower Heist (2011)
Twins (1988)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)
Ulzana’s Raid (1972)
Uncle Drew (2018)
Valley Girl (2020)
Wargames (1983)
We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1999)
Yoroï (2025)
Zoot Suit (1982)
November 4
*The Greatest (2026)
November 5
*Terrell & T.O. (2026)
November 6
ONE Championship on Prime (2026)
November 7
NWSL on Prime (2026)
November 11
The Book Of Clarence (2024)
*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 (2026)
November 14
Frasier S1-2 (2023)
November 15
*The Chosen S6 (2026)
November 18
*MADDEN (2026)
November 20
They Will Kill You
November 23
Clashing Through the Snow
November 25
*Blade Runner 2099 (2026)
November 27
The Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Prime (2026)
November 28
Lord Of The Rings, The: The War Of The Rohirrim (2024)
November 30
*The Boy Who Stole Billions? (2026)