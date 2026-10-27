Home > Creative Content > What to Watch

Everything New on Prime Video in November

Including a whole lot of Christmas favorites

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in "Annie Hall" (United Artists)
Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in "Annie Hall" (Credit: United Artists)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The Halloween season is drawing to a close, and that means it’s time to figure our your next, non-spooky watch (or maybe it’s still spooky, if you’re generally a horror fan. I support you either way).

If you’re the type that heads straight for Christmas movies come Nov. 1, then you’re in luck, because Prime Video is getting a whole batch of those to start the month. But, if you’re just looking for a comfort film like “Good Will Hunting” or “Mean Girls” — not that those two should ever be compared otherwise — you can find that too.

Here’s a full list of what’s new on Prime Video in November.

Read Next
'Carrie' Scores Season 2 Renewal at Prime Video

November 1

A Belle For Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Different Kind Of Christmas (1996)

A Hobo’s Christmas (1987)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

A Very Barry Christmas (2008)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

A Wonderful Christmas (2005)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Mine To Give (1957)

American Made (2017)

Annie Hall (1977)

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Be Cool (2005)

Blink Twice (2024)

California Straight Ahead (1937)

Chance Of Snow (2002)

Christmas Classics: O’ Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas In Connecticut (1945)

Christmas In Paradise (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dear Santa (2024)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elf (2003)

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (2014)

Get Shorty (1995)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

I Cover The War (1937)

If You Believe (1999)

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Imitation Of Life (1959)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

It Happened On Fifth Avenue (1947)

iZombie S1-S5 (2015)

Jack Frost (1979)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Jet Pilot (1957)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Let’s Have Kids (2026)

Like A Boss (2020)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mermaids (1990)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Nothing Like The Holidays (2008)

Reap The Wild Wind (1942)

Reindeer In Here (2022)

Remember The Night (1940)

Robin Hood (2010)

Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas In July (2014)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (2013)

Santa Who? (1997)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)

Scrooged (1988)

Sea Spoilers (1936)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family (2019)
“The Addams Family” (Universal)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Conqueror (1956)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Front Page (1974)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Heiress (1949)

The Internship (2026)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Nativity Story (2006)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

MOVIES

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Public Eye (1972)

The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)

The Rundown (2003)

The Spoilers (1942)

The Tangerine Bear (2000)

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)

Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage (2008)

Three Wise Guys (2005)

Tower Heist (2011)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

Ulzana’s Raid (1972)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1999)

Yoroï (2025)

Zoot Suit (1982)

November 4

*The Greatest (2026)

November 5

*Terrell & T.O. (2026)

November 6

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

November 7

NWSL on Prime (2026)

November 11

The Book Of Clarence (2024)

*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 (2026)

Rings of Power Season 3
Read Next
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3 Trailer Plunges Middle-Earth Into War

November 14

Frasier S1-2 (2023)

November 15

*The Chosen S6 (2026)

November 18

*MADDEN (2026)

November 20

They Will Kill You

November 23

Clashing Through the Snow

November 25

*Blade Runner 2099 (2026)

November 27

The Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Prime (2026)

November 28

Lord Of The Rings, The: The War Of The Rohirrim (2024)

November 30

*The Boy Who Stole Billions? (2026)

Specialty streaming services
Read Next
Specialty Streamers Are Building Momentum by Tapping Niche Interests and Superserving Fandoms

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments