‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 Trailer Plunges Middle-Earth Into War

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 is plunging all of Middle-earth into war against Sauron.
The latest trailer for Prime Video’s massive fantasy series continues the story of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and his rise to power as he forges the Rings of Power and faces off against the rest of Middle-earth. The story jumps five years beyond where Season 2 left off, and the forces amassed against Sauron are beginning to lose hope.
The Dwarves are dealing not only with Sauron but also with the Balrog they unearthed by digging too deep into their mountain in search of mithril. The Númenóreans continue to grapple with infighting, hampering their ability to fight Sauron. That leaves the Elves and a struggling — and finally revealed — Gandalf among the best hopes for victory.
“We are, all of us, on the path to ruin now,” Galadriel warns as the trailer shows a number of forces clashing. Sauron’s monsters, fell beasts and goblins appear to outnumber the armies arrayed against them.
The series stars Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Vickers as Sauron, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Cordóva as Arondir, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur. Daniel Weyman also plays The Stranger on the show but the Season 2 finale answered the big mystery as to who Weyman is actually playing, and it’s an iconic character. He actually stars alongside the rest of the cast as Gandalf.
The returning cast is joined by newcomers Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Galadriel’s long-lost husband Celeborn, and Simon Pegg who voices the Balrog.
The first four episodes of Season 3 will premiere on Nov. 11, followed by episodes 5 and 6 on Nov. 18 and episodes 7 and 8 on Nov. 26.