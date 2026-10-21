‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 Trailer Plunges Middle-Earth Into War

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“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 is plunging all of Middle-earth into war against Sauron.

The latest trailer for Prime Video’s massive fantasy series continues the story of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and his rise to power as he forges the Rings of Power and faces off against the rest of Middle-earth. The story jumps five years beyond where Season 2 left off, and the forces amassed against Sauron are beginning to lose hope.