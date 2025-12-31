Maria Shriver Remembers ‘Valiant, Strong’ Cousin Tatiana Schlossberg: ‘I Cannot Make Sense of This’

“May we all hold Tatiana’s family in our collective embrace not just today, but in the days ahead,” the former First Lady of California writes

Maria Shriver, 2024; (inset) Tatianna Schlossberg (Getty Images)
Maria Shriver penned a heartfelt tribute Tuesday evening to her late cousin, environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg.

Schlossberg, the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy and daughter of parents Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died Tuesday morning. Her passing was confirmed on social media by her family. The celebrated writer was 35.

On X, Shriver honored Schlossberg, calling her “valiant” and “courageous.”

“I return to this space today to pay tribute to my sweet, beloved Tatiana, who left this earth today,” Shriver wrote. “I return to this space to pay tribute and honor her loving and supportive family, who came together and did everything they possibly could do to help her. I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like hell to try to save it. I cannot make sense of this. I cannot make any sense of it at all. None. Zero.”

“Tatiana was a great journalist, and she used her words to educate others about the earth and how to save it,” Shriver’s tribute continued. “She created a beautiful life with her extraordinary husband George, and children Eddie and Josie. She fought like a warrior. She was valiant, strong, courageous.”

Shriver offered her condolences and love to her cousin, Schlossberg’s mother Caroline.

“My heart has always been with my cousin Caroline ever since we were little kids,” the former First Lady of California and NBC News anchor added. “My entire being is with her now. What a rock she has been. What a source of love she has been with Ed, Rose, Rory, Jack, George, Eddie, Josie and all of Tatiana’s cousins and friends and the amazing doctors who tried so hard.”

Schlossberg died just over a month after The New Yorker published her intimate personal essay “A Battle With My Blood.” In the piece, Schlossberg detailed her struggles with terminal cancer and the aftermath of her acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis, which she learned of immediately after giving birth to her second child in May 2024. She also called out her cousin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, and labeled him an “embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family.”

Like many who paid tribute to Schlossberg online Tuesday, Shriver urged her followers to read the essay.

“If you haven’t read her words, please honor her by doing so,” Shriver wrote. “Her piece is extraordinary. Whatever your faith, please pray for Tatiana and her grieving family. Tatiana was the light, the humor, the joy. She was smart, wicked smart, as they say, and sassy. She was fun, funny loving, caring, a perfect daughter, sister, mother, cousin, niece, friend, all of it.”

“Those of us left behind will make sure Eddie and Josie know what a beautiful, courageous spirit their mother was and will always be,” Shriver’s tribute concluded. “She takes after her extraordinary mother, Caroline. May we all hold Tatiana’s family in our collective embrace not just today, but in the days ahead, and may each of you who read this know how lucky you are to be alive right now. Please pause and honor your life. It truly is such a gift.”

Shriver is not the only public figure who took time to honor Schlossberg in the wake of her death. Congressman Greg Stanton paid tribute to the writer and offered his condolences to her entire family as well.

“Tatiana Schlossberg’s death is a heartbreaking loss. Her honesty about fighting cancer while trying to be a mom meant so much to so many patients, survivors, and families,” the Arizona official wrote on X. “Even in grief, her words will stay with people for years to come, helping them feel less alone. The Kennedy family has endured so much heartache. My thoughts are with them all.”

You can find more tributes to Schlossberg below.

tatiana-schlossberg-getty
Tatiana Schlossberg, Writer and Granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, Dies at 35

