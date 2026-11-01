Martha Stewart Says Halloween Costume Was Meant to Raise Homelessness Awareness Amid Outcry

Martha Stewart responded Sunday to outcry over her Halloween costume, in which she dressed as an unhoused person holding a sign reading, “I am hungry. Help me!!”

The lifestyle and media mogul was criticized for the since-deleted image showing her dressed in tattered clothing and frowning, but she explained that it was meant to raise more awareness for homelessness in the United States.

“I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention,” Stewart said in a statement first obtained by Page Six.

“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” she continued, adding that she is “committed to continuing to make a difference.”

Martha Stewart shared photo seemingly dressed up as a homeless person for Halloween.



She has since deleted the post. pic.twitter.com/PzTX1BoDhK — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2026

While the photo of her Halloween costume no longer exists on her personal social media pages, critics are still sharing their thoughts online about the decision to dress as an unhoused person at all.

“Girl you have enough money to raise awareness without turning homelessness into a halloween costume,” one user wrote of Stewart under the image.

“What the hell was she thinking?” wrote another.

And another questioned Stewart’s motives altogether, arguing that she got caught doing something insensitive and found an excuse to quash it.

“Who dresses up on Halloween to raise awareness … She realized ppl were not laughing and had to come up with something stupid.”

Back with Page Six on Sunday, Stewart stopped short of apologizing while explaining her logic for the get-up, and said Halloween was “one of [her] favorite holidays of the year” and that she’s“spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas, and giving tips on entertaining and hosting.”