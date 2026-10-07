Matthew Lillard Speaks Out Against College Campus Rapists While Advocating for Trans Youth: ‘Lead With Love’

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Matthew Lillard is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the alleged gang rape controversy at Cornell University, taking a dig at the Ivy League institution while voicing his support for trans youth.

While talking on the “I’ve Never Said This Before” podcast, Lillard was prompted by the host for his answer to the show’s titular question. After a beat, he decided to advocate for trans and queer kids growing up in schools while also speaking out against the Cornell controversy.

“My first instinct is to go to speaking about queer kids and queer rights and trans kids and this idea that I reposted something recently that there are more rapists from that university than there are trans athletes in the world competing in other sports,” Lillard said. “And I think that’s really relevant.”

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He added: “I feel like this idea of people cancelling other people is just horrific. And being a kid that feels like he’s been on the outside his whole life, I just feel like most people should lead with love.”

Weeks ago, reports emerged that an anonymous former Cornell student was suing the school and seven Chi Phi fraternity members, claiming the organization failed to protect her and prevent the assault, alleged to have occurred in 2024. The Jane Doe claims that she visited the Chi Phi fraternity house while intoxicated, where she alleges that two frat brothers pressured her into snorting a substance they claimed was ketamine before beginning to sexually assault her. A man then allegedly told the frat’s Snapchat group that a woman was available for sex. The claimant then says she was raped for hours.

After filing a report to university police, an investigation ended with only two of seven accused fraternity members expelled, while others received less punishments such as suspensions, workshops and essays.

Lillard’s comments come amid the right’s ongoing outcry over trans athletes competing in sports. It was a cornerstone of Donald Trump’s campaign for presidential reelection and was an issue many people were seemingly concerned about, despite the number of trans athletes being low overall. Lillard has repeatedly advocated for LGBTQ+ youth, as he’s a parent to a non-binary, queer child.

Additionally, as we mentioned, the “Carrie” star is the latest celebrity to speak out about the scandal, with the those accused being known in the press as the “Cornell 7.” Florence Pugh, Mariska Hargitay, Hudson Williams all spoke out in the days following the resurfacing of the case.

“After reading about the young woman who was gang raped at her college by her friend and school peers, I’m feeling uneasy and sick and anxious. I’m processing quietly and watching everything and everyone and every man,” Pugh wrote on Instagram, leading the charge with her statement. “This is really the moment where we need our men to be as horrified and as sickened as us. You need to be leading conversations about how we change the allowance and complicity of this behaviour as much as we are. How can you expect us to trust that it’s ‘not all men’ when in moments like this, many of you stay quiet?”

She added: “Every single person who knew or heard about this happening, should be looked at with serious concern. They are as evil as those planning it. To know that a torture as violent as rape is about to happen ‘upstairs’ and not do ANYTHING ABOUT IT, is sick, cowardly and cold. This is a killing of a soul. Destroying of a body and killing of a soul. And they’ve been let off? All it takes is write a quick ‘I’m so sorry I raped a girl while she was drugged with my friends, we thought it would be fine?’ essay and you’re good to go! This is unacceptable.”