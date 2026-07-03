Matthew McConaughey Honors America in Speech for 250th Independence Day Celebration: ‘We Do Not Need Cynics’

Matthew McConaughey delivered a patriotic, inspiring speech ahead of America’s 250th celebration.

Ahead of the Fourth of July and the nation’s 250th birthday, McConaughey sought to rally fellow Americans with a video message Friday. The actor posted a two-minute clip on social media explaining why he believes the country is great — and why there is no room for cynicism.

“We didn’t start this country on any kind of proof, we started it on a belief that was worth fighting for,” McConaughey said. “A wager that was worth betting on. An act of faith that a self-governing people could be something worth being and becoming. Here we are 250 years later – the bet’s still on the table, folks. We have not cashed in, and lets hope we never cash in. We need skeptics, yes we do. We do not need cynics. One cares enough to question, which we should, and the other ones already quit. We don’t need you.”

You can watch the full video yourself below.

bets still on the table America, yet. pic.twitter.com/Ap5Cw3EKRV — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 3, 2026

He finished: “So, here we are today lighting the fire, breaking the bread, raising a glass to our family and friends, and maybe even the neighbor we don’t agree with. Today, we’re going to let the kids run barefoot after dark, baby. That’s the celebration. Not that we’ve arrived anywhere, but to the fact we’re still on our way. Take inventory, with the one in the mirror and together. Here’s to more dancing in the home of the brave. Happy 250th, America. Just keep living.”

Despite McConaughey’s impassioned speech, the larger celebrations for the country’s 250th birthday have hit a number of snags. Namely, Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair” has run into several issues. Along with debilitating heat, there have been power outages, poor attendance and, apparently, a Confederate flag issue.

The heat got so bad that the event itself was postponed on Friday until 5 p.m. ET.

“It’s very likely that this will go down as the hottest Fourth of July celebration that this country has ever experienced here in D.C.,” CNN’s Derek Van Dam said from the National Mall Friday.