Meghan McCain Slams Conservative Men’s Postpartum Depression Rage Amid Lindsay Clancy Trial: ‘Scaring the Normies’

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Meghan McCain sounded off on conservative media for their takes on postpartum depression amid the Lindsay Clancy trial, warning they were “scaring the normies” ahead of the 2028 election.

“As one of the few women left in conservative media who isn’t trying to live a trad wife life or peddle trad wife content – a lot of you sound so weird and mean talking about fertility, pregnancy, postpartum,” the conservative commentator posted on X Monday afternoon. “You’re scaring the normies. And you’re gonna need them in ‘28.”

Lindsay Clancy is a Massachusetts woman currently on trial for the January 2023 strangulation of her three children. She currently faces three counts of first-degree murder, while her defense has argued that she lacks responsibility due to suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and other mental health struggles at the time.

The case has garnered widespread commentary on social media, prompting debate regarding postpartum struggles. In fact, McCain’s comment came hours after far-right political commentator and podcast host Matt Walsh went viral on X for suggesting that “the more selfish” a person is the more they will struggle in postpartum.

“A lot of people aren’t going to want to hear this but much of the ‘depression’ that parents (and not just moms) suffer after child birth is due not so much to hormones but to the fact that children, especially babies, are demanding and difficult and require us to subordinate our own needs and desires for their sake,” he wrote Monday morning on X, garnering over 2.3 million views. “The more selfish you are, the more of an adjustment it’s going to be.”

It didn’t take long for the controversial comment to blow up, with many, including fellow conservative pundits, pushing back on Walsh’s take.

Kylie Jane Kremer, the executive director for the pro-Trump advocacy group Women for America First, called Walsh’s post “genuinely diabolical,” adding, “And then people wonder why so many women run screaming from the Right.”

“Reducing postpartum depression and serious psychiatric illness to women being ‘selfish’ and hating their children isn’t Christian, compassionate, or medically serious,” she continued. “It’s cruel. I honestly cannot believe he posted this.”

Corinne Clark Barron, Republican strategist and co-founder of FreePressFail.com, expressed a similar sentiment on X Monday, writing, “The hormone crash after birth is REAL, and pretending it’s just women being narcissistic is so beyond stupid. And I like Matt Walsh usually!!”

“I didn’t have PPD. But for weeks after birth I could barely sleep, even when my baby was sleeping well,” she continued. “I had obsessive thoughts about my mom’s death and panic attacks so awful they still make me want to cry if I think about it too much, now almost 4 months later. I had an incredible support system and good doctors who didn’t try to poison me, and I am happy I made it through the worst of it. I can imagine how easy it would be to get stuck in that loop.”

While Barron clarified that no one was “excusing murder” by validating the existence of postpartum struggles, she noted that “reducing one of the most dramatic hormonal hardships a human body can experience into some kind of character flaw is anti-woman.”

“The View” co-host and conservative political strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin also posted a reaction to Walsh’s post.

“Conflating Postpartum Depression with Postpartum psychosis is either ignorant or willfully misleading,” she said in an X post. “If you think postpartum anxiety/depression/or psychosis is a result of being selfish & not your body experiencing the greatest hormone crash of your life while recovering from something extremely physically painful – you’re deliberately ignorant.”

Other conservative men weighed in with their thoughts on the ongoing trial. Andrew Kolvet, a TPUSA spokesman and executive producer on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” said in an X post, “PSA for the internet today… LINSDAY CLANCY IS NOT A VICTIM. LINDSAY CLANCY’S CHILDREN ARE THE VICTIMS.”

As for Walsh, he stood by his comments, doubling down in a new post on X Monday.

“People are reacting to this point and predictably ignoring the words ‘a lot,’ ‘much’ and ‘not just moms.’ Instead they’re pretending that I said PPD doesn’t exist and every depressed person is selfish,” he wrote. “This is the kind of blind, hysterical panicking that makes it impossible to have any sort of productive discussion about the actual reality of raising young children (a subject for which I have plenty of firsthand experience). In any case, I stand by what I said. Yell about it all you want.”