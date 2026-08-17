Nancy Guthrie Case: Human Remains Found 15 Miles From Home Are Not Connected to Kidnapping, Police Say

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Police found human remains “in a desert area” roughly 15 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home on Monday morning but, according to officials, there is “no indication” that said remains are connected to her February disappearance.

“The remains appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media Monday afternoon. “At this time, there is no indication they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

PCSD Search & Rescue deputies are responding to reports of human remains found in a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard. At this time, there is no indication they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/RQFnm4YR9X — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 17, 2026

Late last month, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released the text of two ransom notes sent to media in the week after her kidnapping from the individual claiming to have abducted “Today” host Savannah Guthrie’s mother. The second of those notes said Nancy Guthrie “perished shortly after she was taken” and was “buried in nature now.”

Just days earlier, the sheriff in charge of Guthrie’s kidnapping investigation noted that he was still optimistic they’ll solve the case, despite how long it’s been since Guthrie was first taken.

“We have so much DNA to sort through. We have so much, in terms of video evidence, to look at,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a “Today” news package at the time. “So I’m still positive that we’re going to resolve this case.”

Nancy Guthrie first went missing at the start of February, when she was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home. The Guthrie family has made several pleas to her abductors to release her, promising cooperation, and Savannah Guthrie offered a $1 million reward, in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward for information that leads to her recovery.