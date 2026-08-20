Megyn Kelly Spends Nearly 6 Minutes Celebrating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s US Exit: ‘We’re Sick of You!’

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Megyn Kelly used a decent chunk of her podcast Thursday to rail against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — and celebrate their highly publicized exit from the United States.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host went long on the royal couple’s announcement that they were pulling up stakes in California and heading back to the U.K. Kelly treated this as the most positive news of the year and spent nearly six minutes of her show celebrating their “self-deportations.”

“Two important self-deportations that can unite all of America. This is the first thing we’ve been able to agree upon in over a decade. Meghan and Harry are leaving,” Kelly said. “Praise Jesus! They’re going. Get back to the U.K. Go become somebody else’s problem. We are sick of you. We have enough weirdos, self-narcissistic, obsessed Americans already. The country’s full. It’s saturated. Go home, Harry. We never wanted you here to begin with … We all wanted William. No one wanted you. I don’t know how we got stuck with Meghan.”

Kelly added: “Anyway, we had safely ejected her to Canada. Then you came along, took her over to U.K. That was fine. It was a hot mess for you, but we were still living our beautiful lives. And now finally, she’s going back to the U.K., and we all know why. There’s many speculations out there about why, but I’ll tell you why. Because they can’t stand not being adored and famous and welcomed everywhere and getting the reservations they want and the attention they want. ‘We want privacy.’ We all know it’s a lie.”

Watch the full takedown below:

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The BBC reported the royal relocation on Wednesday when it was revealed the couple’s children Archie and Lilibet had been enrolled in a British school.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to live outside of London and it’s unclear if the move would also lead to a reconciliation with the rest of the royal family.

“They’re going back to a place where they can feel special, and they can get reservations at any restaurant, and the tabloid attention will pick back up because it’s withered down to an arid dryness now, and they can’t stand it,” Kelly finished. “She can’t stand it, but he can’t stand it either. He’s just as petty and small as she is.”