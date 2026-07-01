Megyn Kelly Admits She Has Problems With Trump’s ‘Grifty’ Family

Megyn Kelly is a true fan of President Donald Trump and his family, but she still has some qualms about their “grifty” nature.

While talking with Sky News Australia on Wednesday, the conservative media voice laid out the things about Trump and his current administration that she is not a fan of – mainly how much money his sons seem to be making through government contracts.

“I don’t feel great about our leaders, I’m not going to lie. I’m disappointed with some aspects of the Trump presidency for sure, like the Iran war, that’s number one… it’s so grifty, I’m not going to lie, it’s grifty,” Kelly said. “You know, the Trump family is grifty. There’s been like story after story about all the money his sons are making off of the government, these government contracts they’re getting, all that. I can’t stand that stuff and I love his sons, OK? So I say this as a true fan of theirs, but I didn’t like it when Hunter Biden was doing it and I don’t like it when the Trumps are doing it.”

Kelly’s comments came right after it was announced that Trump generated $1.2 billion in crypto revenue in 2025. The president’s mandatory financial disclosure for last year reveals that his companies generated over $600 million just from selling meme coins stamped with his face, with $500 million coming from ventures started with his sons Donald Jr., Eric and Barron.

“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement to TheWrap. “All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people.”

The financial disclosure also revealed the president was paid a $10.71 million licensing fee for Amazon’s “Melania” documentary, despite being a box office bomb.