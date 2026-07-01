Trump Earned $1.2 Billion in Crypto Revenue in 2025

The release this week of President Trump‘s mandatory financial disclosure for 2025 has revealed that he earned around $1.2 billion in crypto revenue last year.

According to the 927-page financial disclosure, which was released Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Trump raked in more than $500 million last year with his World Liberty Financial crypto products, which include the company’s “governance tokens.” Another one of his crypto businesses, CIC Digital LLC, reportedly generated $600 million in revenue just from sales of souvenir meme coins featuring the president’s face.

All in all, Trump’s financial disclosure reveals that his many holdings, including his real estate and crypto assets, generated at least $2.2 billion in revenue. That marks a considerable increase from the $622 million in revenue that his assets reported for 2024, the year before he retook presidential office. His estimated net worth has also risen to $6 billion, up from the $2.3 billion reported in 2024.

Trump’s governance tokens and meme coins have, notably, both plummeted in value since their initial waves of sales. World Liberty Financial’s tokens have dropped 80% in value since their trading debut in September. While Trump’s souvenir meme coins sold at one point for over $74 last year, too, they are now available to purchase for $1.68.

In addition to his crypto sales, the president also sold Trump-branded Bibles, sneakers and other consumer goods last year, including watches that earned $4.7 million in sales all on their own. The rise of his companies’ crypto earnings, meanwhile, came at a time when Trump was dedicating part of his second presidential term last year to combating some of the federal measures against the cryptocurrency industry that were implemented during the Biden administration.

The New York Times also reports that an investment firm with ties to the United Arab Emirates purchased nearly half of World Liberty Financial in 2025. While Trump has continued to insist that his sons are in charge of managing his finances while he is in office, too, he generated considerable revenue from new property deals last year in countries that were, at the time, negotiating with the U.S. on tariffs and other governmental matters.

Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s primary property in Florida, also generated $77 million in revenue in 2025, up 50% from the previous year.

On Wednesday, Trump credited his financial success to the stock market. The White House also fervently pushed back against the notion that the president’s financial performance last year was the result of ethical breaches while in office.

“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement to TheWrap. “All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people.”