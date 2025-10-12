Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump for Prioritizing ‘Crypto Donors’ Over ‘Regular People’ | Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene tore into Donald Trump’s tariffs and trade policy in an interview with comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon Friday. The president is too focused on “helping your crypto donors, or your AI donors” and not “regular people” who supported him throughout his campaigns, she claimed.

“And I’m talking to major manufacturing companies that are — they’re saying, ‘We support the president, we support what he’s trying, his long-term goal, but we’re having problems with these tariffs,’” she explained. “And now we have problems. We can’t get supplies from this country, and we can’t get supplies for this country.”

Play video

“Have regular people’s bank accounts been affected? Has the stress come off?” she continued. “No, that has not happened yet and that needs to be the major focus.”

“It shouldn’t be about helping your crypto donors, or your AI donors, or welcoming in these people that hated you and spent money to try to beat you, but all of a sudden are excited to come out to the new Rose Garden patio. That shouldn’t be the focus,” Greene insisted.

“The focus should be the people that showed up at the rallies, stood there for freaking 18 hours trying to get in the rain, in the cold, in the 100 degree heat. For those people, those are the ones that I care about,” she concluded.

In September Trump double-downed on his plan to levy a 100% tariff on films made outside the United States.

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Monday morning. “California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!”

“Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” he continued. “Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Watch the interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene in the video above.