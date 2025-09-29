Trump Doubles Down on 100% Tariff Plan for Movies Made Outside the US

President Donald Trump doubled down on his plan to save the movie-making industry by once again promising to impose a 100% tariff on movies made outside the United States on Monday.

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Monday morning. “California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!”

“Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” he continued. “Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The update comes months after Trump made his initial pitch for a similar plan.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” the president shared back in May. “Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!

“Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands,” he added. “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

While the Hollywood studios never really reacted to that first proposal, no enforceable legislature ever came of it, either.