A Confused and Frustrated Hollywood Ponders if Trump’s Movie Tariffs Are Even Real | Analysis

President Donald Trump’s bombshell announcement that he would implement 100% tariffs on films shot outside the U.S. was met with “pure confusion” and deep skepticism, industry insiders told TheWrap after 24 hours of frantic questioning behind the scenes and total silence from major studios in public.

“The entire entertainment industry spent the whole day trying to figure out how their business could be dramatically changed by a Sunday night social media post,” said Jonathan Handel, entertainment attorney at Feig Finkel LLP. “This is the last thing anyone needs right now.”

A labor insider said it was “pure confusion” among Hollywood’s guilds on Monday.