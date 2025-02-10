10 Years After ‘Star Wars,’ the UK Is Winning as Hollywood’s Global Production Hub

In 2014, J.J. Abrams and his team began filming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at Pinewood Studios in London, launching the Disney era of George Lucas’ galactic franchise.

That $2 billion box office hit also marked the launch of a new era for Great Britain’s film industry. In the decade since, the United Kingdom has made a sustained push to reestablish itself as one of the premier production hubs in the world, with the annual box office top 10 replete with films shot there, year in and year out. “Barbie,” “Wicked,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” are just a few of the recent hits to film there.