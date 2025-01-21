Ryan Gosling in Talks to Star in Shawn Levy’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in Shawn Levy’s untitled “Star Wars” movie, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“The Adam Project” writer Jonathan Tropper wrote the script.

Levy has been attached to the project since 2022 and additional details about the film are being kept under wraps. Tropper and Levy have previously collaborated on the 2014 family drama “This Is Where I Leave You,” as well as on the script for the Mark Raso-directed Netflix film “Kodachrome,” which Levy produced.

Levy is well aware of the number of directors who’ve developed “Star Wars” movies in the past that did not get made — and he’s committed to getting his project across the finish line.

Previously, he acknowledged the odds against him, but enthusiastically stated his intention to develop a film worth making. “I’ve been talking with Kathy Kennedy for a while now, and she’s been aware of my passion for this franchise for a long time,” Levy said in December 2022. “The stars finally aligned, and she came to me and was like, ‘Let’s do something here.’ And that’s as much as I can say. But this is definitely in development and not yet close to prep, so there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Gosling most recently starred in Universal’s “The Fall Guy.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.